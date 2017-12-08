Boxing

-.

Ricky Hatton's reaction when Floyd Mayweather tried to show off with $100 bills

Before Anthony Joshua was ruling the roost, British boxing's biggest name was Ricky Hatton.

The Hitman is one of the greatest fighters to ever emerge from the island and was involved in some of the most high-profile bouts in the sport's history.

Arguably his biggest contest came against Floyd Mayweather back in 2007 and it is still a fight shrouded in controversy.

Hatton and his team have always lamented the performance of referee Joe Cortez, who stopped the fight in the tenth round.

Prior to the fight in Las Vegas - where 30,000 Brits were cheering on the Hitman - the two athletes were involved in some of the finest trash talk seen in the business.

Mayweather famously turned up to a press conference in a full Manchester United kit and the two once had to be separated during a stare down.

And now, Hatton has revealed yet another hilarious moment between the pair in the build up.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Hitman recalled a brilliant story involving $100 bills.

HATTON'S BRILLIANT STORY

World Welterweight Championship - Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Ricky Hatton

"Floyd's chucking $100 bills all over the table and he said: "Ricky, I'll get you that, that's nothing to me". All the press are taking pictures and he thinks he's being a smart-a***.

"So I got all the $100 bills and said: "Can I have the bill, please?" The bill came and it was something like $400-$500 and there was about $1,400 there. So I said (mimics putting money on the table): "That's for you" (puts the rest in his pocket). "Cheers, d***head!" The press were all in stitches."

What a way to deal with the Money Man.

Hatton's career was sadly never the same after his loss to Mayweather and his world came crashing down after he was devastatingly knocked out by Manny Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines co

HATTON'S MAIN ISSUE WITH CORTEZ

The Manchester man reveals how the official really halted his fast start to the fight.

"Up close, when I was able to punch, it was working. And that's the thing that will always upset me," Hatton said.

"I'm not saying I would have won anyway. But I think if I did have that half chance of beating him, the referee put a stop to that."

It was a classic fight and will always be one of the times Mayweather was pushed to his limit.

