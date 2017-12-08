WWE

Daniel Bryan.

WWE's plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since he announced his in-ring retirement in February last year, there has been much talk about Daniel Bryan possibly reversing that decision and wrestling once again, either within the WWE or with another promotion.

It's well known that his current WWE contract expires in September next year, and it's also well known that Bryan has a desire to wrestle in the ring again. After receiving clearance by several doctors, but not WWE ones, the SmackDown general manager will likely wrestle again in the near future.

While in the past week or so, news has emerged stating that WWE doctors had cleared The King of Beards to wrestle again, which according to reports appear to be false, some other major news has been revealed about his future with the WWE.

Bryan wants to wrestle for the WWE again, and WWE fans want to see him work in the ring as a performer again, so it appears the company is doing everything they can in order to make this happen, and they have some big ideas for him if everything goes according to plan.

According to the Wrestling Observer, via Cageside Seats, if the SmackDown general manager is cleared by WWE's head of medical Dr. Joseph Maroon, he could possibly make his WWE in-ring return at SummerSlam in 2018, as well as working on a limited schedule.

So long as he is cleared by WWE doctors, this would be an ideal fit for both parties as it means The King of Beards gets to stay with the WWE, and WWE doesn't lose arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world today.

If Bryan does work at SummerSlam in 2018, this will be his first pay-per-view match with the WWE since he won the Intercontinental Championship during a ladder match against Bad News Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Luke Harper, and R-Truth at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015.

p1c0qpiifl15m91s887l314a91oan9.jpg

As for a possible opponent for the show, Shane McMahon could be the superstar to face him after their recent disagreements on SmackDown television and how the show should be run.

For the time being, Bryan isn't currently cleared by WWE to wrestle for them once again, but if he is cleared at some point in the future, there's going to be one big pop when he steps into the ring for the first time in over a year with his wrestling gear on.

p1c0qpjtms1ggjusr164v1krbkaib.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Daniel Bryan
SummerSlam

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again