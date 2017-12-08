Ever since he announced his in-ring retirement in February last year, there has been much talk about Daniel Bryan possibly reversing that decision and wrestling once again, either within the WWE or with another promotion.

It's well known that his current WWE contract expires in September next year, and it's also well known that Bryan has a desire to wrestle in the ring again. After receiving clearance by several doctors, but not WWE ones, the SmackDown general manager will likely wrestle again in the near future.

While in the past week or so, news has emerged stating that WWE doctors had cleared The King of Beards to wrestle again, which according to reports appear to be false, some other major news has been revealed about his future with the WWE.

Bryan wants to wrestle for the WWE again, and WWE fans want to see him work in the ring as a performer again, so it appears the company is doing everything they can in order to make this happen, and they have some big ideas for him if everything goes according to plan.

According to the Wrestling Observer, via Cageside Seats, if the SmackDown general manager is cleared by WWE's head of medical Dr. Joseph Maroon, he could possibly make his WWE in-ring return at SummerSlam in 2018, as well as working on a limited schedule.

So long as he is cleared by WWE doctors, this would be an ideal fit for both parties as it means The King of Beards gets to stay with the WWE, and WWE doesn't lose arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world today.

If Bryan does work at SummerSlam in 2018, this will be his first pay-per-view match with the WWE since he won the Intercontinental Championship during a ladder match against Bad News Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Luke Harper, and R-Truth at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015.

As for a possible opponent for the show, Shane McMahon could be the superstar to face him after their recent disagreements on SmackDown television and how the show should be run.

For the time being, Bryan isn't currently cleared by WWE to wrestle for them once again, but if he is cleared at some point in the future, there's going to be one big pop when he steps into the ring for the first time in over a year with his wrestling gear on.

