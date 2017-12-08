In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

.

Sergio Garcia reveals how Henrik Stenson inspired his first Masters win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sergio Garcia, who before this year, was previously regarded as one of the best players to have never won a major, finally ended his drought.

The Spaniard made his 74th major start this year in the Augusta National back in April, and beat Englishman Justin Rose in a playoff to break his duck, and win his long-awaited first major.

And Garcia has revealed in an interview with CNN’s Living Golf, that the wise words of Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson gave him the inspiration to grab the victory.

Garcia’s victory came just nine months after 40-year old Stenson’s breakthrough major win at The Open at Royal Troon. Garcia explained what encouraged him to the triumph: 

“[When Stenson won The Open] I told him how happy we were for him and everything,” Garcia said, as per Bunkered.

“One of the first things he said to me was, ‘I’m 40, you’re 36. You still have sixteen majors before you’re 40, so you have plenty of chances’. It definitely helped.

“Coming from someone that you respect, that is a friend of yours, that has been there, who’s been close many times and hasn’t been able to do it and then finally does it.” 

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two

Garcia, who most recently played in the UBS Hong Kong Open two weeks ago, also revealed he will be relaxing for the rest of the year but described 2017 as his best year yet, both on and off the golf course.

“When it comes down to off the golf course and on the golf course, yes, it is the best year ever, without a doubt,” Garcia who, in July also got married to his wife Angela while the couple are expecting their first child in April, added.

The Masters - Final Round

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of great years, but the full combination of it I would say is definitely the best year ever.”

Here’s hoping Sergio Garcia will have plenty more great years to come.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Golf
Sergio Garcia
US Masters
Ryder Cup

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again