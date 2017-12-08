Football

Jose Mourinho is looking for a solution to his problem position .

Manchester United have identified their number one January target

Jose Mourinho's mind will be occupied by two things this week: the Manchester derby and the January transfer window.

United's season is not quite being defined by City, but chasing down their rivals has become an immediate priority.

To do that, the Red Devils are likely to invest even further in their squad in January.

There are still big questions over who should play at left-wing-back, with Ashley Young having made the move there in recent weeks.

The fact that Mourinho is resorting to using the 32-year-old out of position says a lot, even if the former Watford man has done very well.

Neither Luke Shaw nor Matteo Darmian have been convincing, while Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind have also filled in.

Shaw did impress in midweek against CSKA Moscow, but his manager has been openly critical of his fitness and work ethic; with his contract up at the end of the season, January could see the club cash in on him.

According to the Daily Record, United have therefore made a new left-back their number one target in the New Year.

Not Danny Rose 

However, contrary to popular belief, Danny Rose is not the first name on Mourinho's wish list, though the Tottenham defender is still one option.

Instead, the player in question is Alex Sandro of Juventus. The Brazilian is reportedly keen on a switch to England and has told the Bianconeri as much.

Juventus v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

The Serie A champions do not plan to sell him in the middle of a season in which their domestic dominance is finally being challenged - at least, not unless United make them an offer they can't refuse, in the region of €70million, a world record for a defender.

The 26-year-old can also play on the wing, thus solving two of Mourinho's dilemmas at once.

It goes without saying that all this isn't likely to go down well with Antonio Conte, as Sandro was a key target for Chelsea in the summer.

Who should United sign in January? Have your say in the comments. 

