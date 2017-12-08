Last night, WWE had a house show at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi as part of the company's tour around parts of the Middle East. It was here that they set up Roman Reigns third challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

So far, since defeating The Miz to win the Intercontinental title almost three weeks ago on Monday Night Raw, The Big Dog has successfully defended his championship in two Open Challenges against Elias and Jason Jordan over the past two weeks.

Last night at WWE's first house show at Abu Dhabi, Reigns was fighting alongside his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and helped to defeat Samoa Joe and The Bar in the main event of the show.

While celebrating in the middle of the ring, this was when Reigns' next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship revealed himself, as he gate crashed their celebration party to cheers by the crowd.

It was Triple H, Reigns' opponent from the main event of WrestleMania 32 and the superstar that will face him in Abu Dhabi's second house show later today who came down to the ring and confronted The Big Dog, who was holding his Intercontinental title.

As you can see in the video below, The Game starred down The Big Dog in the middle of the ring before exiting. Prior to making his way back up the ramp, he said he wanted their match tomorrow to be made an Intercontinental title match as he doesn't want to leave Abu Dhabi with nothing.

Although Reigns didn't personally accept the challenge, WWE did tweet out the confrontation on their Twitter as you can see, claiming the Intercontinental Championship match had been booked. The original booking was just an ordinary singles match between the two superstars.

For a match we have already seen a dozen times already over the past few years, adding the Intercontinental title to the match should make it more entertaining for those going to watch it live at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi later today.

Reigns will likely retain the Intercontinental Championship once more for the third successive time, keeping the Open Challenge alive for any other Raw superstar wishing to challenge The Big Dog for the title.

