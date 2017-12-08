Football

lucas leiva.

Lucas Leiva responds on Instagram after being called Liverpool’s worst player

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you haven’t seen it yet, then check out Lucas Leiva’s goal for Lazio against Zulte-Waregem in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Brazilian midfielder’s first goal for the Italian outfit was absolutely superb - probably the best goal of his career.

With his back to goal on the edge of the six-yard box, Lucas turned the ball into the net with a brilliant back-heel.

Liverpool fans celebrated the goal on social media as if he’d just scored it for the Reds.

The Anfield faithful will always have a soft spot for the South American, who spent 10 years with Liverpool before leaving the club earlier this year.

Wijnaldum celebrates Lucas's stunning back-heel goal

Even some of Liverpool’s current players celebrated the goal, including Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder posted a video link to the goal on Instagram, alongside some emojis.

Lucas responds to Liverpool fan's dig on Instagram

While 99 per cent of the replies to Wijnaldum’s post were positive, one Liverpool fan felt that Lucas was undeserving of the praise.

Rumboldinho78 posted: “Lfc’s worst player and gave away more free kicks than any player I have ever known.”

p1c0qtm01t1bfh1m0lghr1qbr1j6h9.jpg

Lucas, however, responded perfectly to that critical post and Liverpool fans loved it.

“@rumboldinho78 even when I score you lose your time to write this,” he wrote. “Go to bed mate.”

p1c0qtm8l41n9nogi17t77jnhclb.jpg

Burn.

Rumboldinho78 then kicked off big time

Rumboldinho78 wasn’t finished, though.

“@leivalucas calm down bud, you stole a living at lfc and we're never good enough,” he replied. “I paid to watch you and regret every minute of that, slow..... mistimed tackles and a head for the game that's behind the rest of the team. YNWA but I think you will.”

Ouch!

Liverpool fans all ganged up on the Lucas hater, who then defended his point of view with a series of posts.

Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Here are just a few of his posts…

“Here come all the red tinted m****, if you have ever watched this guy live running around (like a headless chicken) then come back to me. He knows he stole a living at lfc and it's a joke if you can't see that, just because he played for LFC does not make him a legend.”

“Actually about 46k a week more, but oh hey, as long as LFC fans are happy this tool robbed us blind for a decade.”

“Sentiment mate, his service aside does not mean I have to support him, LFC is my team and been so since the early 80's, and this guy in my opinion stole a living at LFC.”

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MIDDLESBROUGH

That bloke seriously dislikes Lucas.

Perhaps he was snubbed by the former Brazil international after asking for an autograph or lost a bet because of him, who knows?

Did Lucas ‘steal a living’ at Liverpool? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Lucas Leiva
Football

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again