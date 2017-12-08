If you haven’t seen it yet, then check out Lucas Leiva’s goal for Lazio against Zulte-Waregem in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Brazilian midfielder’s first goal for the Italian outfit was absolutely superb - probably the best goal of his career.

With his back to goal on the edge of the six-yard box, Lucas turned the ball into the net with a brilliant back-heel.

Liverpool fans celebrated the goal on social media as if he’d just scored it for the Reds.

The Anfield faithful will always have a soft spot for the South American, who spent 10 years with Liverpool before leaving the club earlier this year.

Wijnaldum celebrates Lucas's stunning back-heel goal

Even some of Liverpool’s current players celebrated the goal, including Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder posted a video link to the goal on Instagram, alongside some emojis.

Lucas responds to Liverpool fan's dig on Instagram

While 99 per cent of the replies to Wijnaldum’s post were positive, one Liverpool fan felt that Lucas was undeserving of the praise.

Rumboldinho78 posted: “Lfc’s worst player and gave away more free kicks than any player I have ever known.”

Lucas, however, responded perfectly to that critical post and Liverpool fans loved it.

“@rumboldinho78 even when I score you lose your time to write this,” he wrote. “Go to bed mate.”

Burn.

Rumboldinho78 then kicked off big time

Rumboldinho78 wasn’t finished, though.

“@leivalucas calm down bud, you stole a living at lfc and we're never good enough,” he replied. “I paid to watch you and regret every minute of that, slow..... mistimed tackles and a head for the game that's behind the rest of the team. YNWA but I think you will.”

Ouch!

Liverpool fans all ganged up on the Lucas hater, who then defended his point of view with a series of posts.

Here are just a few of his posts…

“Here come all the red tinted m****, if you have ever watched this guy live running around (like a headless chicken) then come back to me. He knows he stole a living at lfc and it's a joke if you can't see that, just because he played for LFC does not make him a legend.”

“Actually about 46k a week more, but oh hey, as long as LFC fans are happy this tool robbed us blind for a decade.”

“Sentiment mate, his service aside does not mean I have to support him, LFC is my team and been so since the early 80's, and this guy in my opinion stole a living at LFC.”

That bloke seriously dislikes Lucas.

Perhaps he was snubbed by the former Brazil international after asking for an autograph or lost a bet because of him, who knows?

