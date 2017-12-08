Lomachenko v Rigondeaux: A golden fight for boxing purists

According to Roy Jones Junior Saturday’s Madison Square Garden congress between WBO junior lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko and WBA junior featherweight king Guillermo Rigondeaux is arguably the greatest in history on paper. Unprecedented, certainly, since it features two double Olympic and World Championship gold medalists in a professional bout for the first time.

“I can’t pick it,” said Jones Jnr, who in his own exquisite prime was arguably an amalgam of the two fighters converging in New York City.

“It’s history being made. We have never seen four gold medals in the ring at the same time. It don’t get better, two of the greatest technical fighters the world has seen.”

The eulogy was spontaneous. This fight does not need selling. As the plunder suggests both were off the scale as amateurs. Lomachenko won all but one of his 397 bouts, Rigondeaux all but 12 of his 475. Lomachenko, a Ukraine native domiciled in California, fought for a world title, the WBO featherweight crown, in only his second pro fight.

Though he lost on a split decision to Orlando Salido, his opponent failed to make weight and according to some suggestions might have been as much as a stone heavier on the night.

Lomachenko moved on quickly claiming the same title, declared vacant after Salido’s weight fiasco, three months later in his very next fight, inflicting on Gary Russell Jnr, now the WBC featherweight champion, his only career defeat.

ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

That was Russell’s 25th combat mission. He had been a pro five years. Yet he wasn’t in the same class as Lomachenko. No-one is, except Rigondeaux. Though Rigondeaux made his professional boxing debut in 2009 at the age of 28, he has in essence been a pro since childhood, for that is what elite fighters are in Cuba.

The facilities are on the ramshackle side of modest, but in a country where official earnings top out at $25 a month, the privileges and prestige conferred on boxers is compensation enough for most. With professional sport banned under Fidel Castro’s communist regime Olympic competition is the only route to high status for Cuban athletes and boxing is the portal through which most athletes leap.

The likes of Teofilo Stevenson, who reportedly turned down $5m to fight Muhammad Ali in the Seventies, Felix Savon, Mario Kindelan and indeed Rigondeaux were feted by a president who understood the power and impact sport could have on the nation’s social psychology. Castro also made defection a matter of life and death.

Rather than take the risk Stevenson soaked up the adulation. The affection of millions of Cubans is more important than money was his celebrated justification for staying put. Rigondeaux thought differently. His first attempt to escape via Brazil during an international boxing contest in 2007 was bungled. His second is the subject of literature and even a film distributed in 2015 entitled 12 Mile, a reference to the distance offshore that seabound mutineers must travel to escape Cuban jurisdiction.