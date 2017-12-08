This week, WWE is hosting two house shows at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi as part of the company's tour around parts of the Middle East, with one taking place on Thursday night, while the other takes place later today.

It was at last night's show though that WWE made history in the country, as they did something which no one else has done before them.

The historic event occurred during the Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. Little Miss Bliss managed to retain her title at the show against The Boss, but both superstars were winners by the end of the night for one specific reason.

This is because both Bliss and Banks achieved a monumental landmark for women's wrestling on the show, as they became the first female superstars in the history of the WWE to have a women’s match in the United Arab Emirates.

Banks and Bliss both wrestled in full body suits and there were chants of “this is hope” from both sexes in the crowd during the match according to WWE. This was a fantastic step forward towards acceptance of women in different roles within the country.

After the match, Banks spoke to WWE and was fighting back tears when she said: “The moment the announcer announced that this is gonna be a women’s match you could hear the crowd care. The moment I stood out there and I saw little girls, it just … it made everything worth it.

“Because this is what I feel like I was put on this earth to do. I wanna make a change in the world. I wanna empower women and I want to let them know that their dreams are endless and they can achieve anything.”

This is a great moment for the women of the WWE and the women of Abu Dhabi, and hopefully, WWE will be able to do more matches like this in the future in the country.

