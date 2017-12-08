Football

Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand has his say on Luke Shaw’s situation at Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Luke Shaw became the world’s most expensive teenager in the summer of 2014 when Manchester United, then managed by Louis van Gaal, forked out £27m to sign the highly-rated English starlet.

Shaw initially settled well in the north-west, immediately challenging for the vacant left-back spot following the departure of Patrice Evra, and during his first season at United, despite some recurring injury niggles, the former Southampton youngster went a reasonable way in justifying his hefty price-tag.

The following season looked even brighter as Shaw established himself as first-choice, starting every league match until mid-September where during a Champions League clash with PSV, he suffered a double leg fracture and would be sidelined for six months.

Things since then haven’t been nearly as rosy for the youngster. Shaw’s return to fitness coincided with the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Man United and it seems as though the Portuguese isn’t entirely convinced by the Englishman.

Mourinho has voiced concerns over Shaw’s physical health and hasn’t been afraid to criticise his attitude and work ethic over the past 18 months either. This apparent lack of trust in the youngster has been demonstrated by the former Chelsea boss picking the likes of Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and most recently Ashley Young ahead of him.

Former Man United captain Rio Ferdinand, however, has limited sympathy for Shaw, insisting that given his ability, he should be the club’s undisputed first-choice left back.

“I think Mourinho was just prodding him at the beginning to see what reaction he would get,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He wanted a positive reaction and he didn’t get that and I think then comes frustration from a manager’s perspective.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

“Therein lies the problem, he’s looking for Shaw to give him that problem with Ashley Young playing so well.

“Who wants to take on the mantle as the best left-back at the club? Because Shaw shouldn’t be under any competition at the football club.”

Manchester United v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

Shaw has only featured 22 times in all competitions for United since Mourinho was appointed back in 2016 and time is running out for him to change the manager’s opinion, particularly with talk of a move to Tottenham on the cards, possibly in a deal that could see Danny Rose come the other way.

However, a man of the match performance in United’s 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night offers some hope that the future of Luke Shaw may yet still lie in the Theatre of Dreams.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Southampton
Rio Ferdinand
Premier League
Football
Tottenham Hotspur
Luke Shaw

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Alexa Bliss responds to fan criticism over talents being called up to WWE’s main roster too soon

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Kaka's reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fifth Ballon d'Or was hilarious

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Karim Benzema posted the strangest tweet after Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again