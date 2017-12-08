Back in October, it was reported that Neville had walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw and it appeared he had quit the WWE with rumors stating that he had been unhappy with the promotion for a while.

While we haven't seen The King of the Cruiserweights in the WWE for months, it was only a couple of weeks ago that reports emerged stating there had been positive discussions between both parties over a possible return to the company.

Being arguably one of the most gifted superstars in the world today, WWE can't really afford to let him go, as he's bound to be successful and help out a rival promotion. Hopefully, it won't be long until we see Neville back on our TV screens.

However, when you take a look at one of the ideas which WWE had for a possible gimmick for Neville in the past, it's easy to see why the superstar might be unhappy with how he is being used in the company.

A few years ago, prior to becoming Cruiserweight Champion and The King of the Cruiserweights, WWE had the idea of giving Neville a "Mighty Mouse" superhero-like gimmick. James McKenna of ProWrestlingSheet recently posted a photo of what this might have looked like.

McKenna posted a mockup of what WWE originally wanted Neville to look like, and once you see it, you'll be glad that the company didn't go through with it. It almost looks like a rip off of The Hurricane character from the Attitude Era.

Neville most likely would have made the gimmick work, but it wouldn't have been as good as the work he was doing as The King of the Cruiserweights and as Cruiserweight Champion prior to his unexpected hiatus from the WWE which started in October.

As for Neville's future, WWE fans eagerly await to see if he decides to return to the company after taking some time off, and thankfully, it won't be as this horrible "Mighty Mouse" superhero-like gimmick.

