WWE

Neville.

WWE originally wanted Neville to look like this

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Back in October, it was reported that Neville had walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw and it appeared he had quit the WWE with rumors stating that he had been unhappy with the promotion for a while.

While we haven't seen The King of the Cruiserweights in the WWE for months, it was only a couple of weeks ago that reports emerged stating there had been positive discussions between both parties over a possible return to the company.

Being arguably one of the most gifted superstars in the world today, WWE can't really afford to let him go, as he's bound to be successful and help out a rival promotion. Hopefully, it won't be long until we see Neville back on our TV screens.

However, when you take a look at one of the ideas which WWE had for a possible gimmick for Neville in the past, it's easy to see why the superstar might be unhappy with how he is being used in the company.

A few years ago, prior to becoming Cruiserweight Champion and The King of the Cruiserweights, WWE had the idea of giving Neville a "Mighty Mouse" superhero-like gimmick. James McKenna of ProWrestlingSheet recently posted a photo of what this might have looked like.

McKenna posted a mockup of what WWE originally wanted Neville to look like, and once you see it, you'll be glad that the company didn't go through with it. It almost looks like a rip off of The Hurricane character from the Attitude Era.

Neville most likely would have made the gimmick work, but it wouldn't have been as good as the work he was doing as The King of the Cruiserweights and as Cruiserweight Champion prior to his unexpected hiatus from the WWE which started in October.

As for Neville's future, WWE fans eagerly await to see if he decides to return to the company after taking some time off, and thankfully, it won't be as this horrible "Mighty Mouse" superhero-like gimmick.

p1c0r2d08lvr513491g8tplr3ip9.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
John Cena

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

How Zidane responded when asked if Ronaldo is a better player than he was

How Zidane responded when asked if Ronaldo is a better player than he was

Lucas Leiva is called Liverpool’s worst player on Instagram - his response is perfect

Lucas Leiva is called Liverpool’s worst player on Instagram - his response is perfect

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again