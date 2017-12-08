How will history remember Cristiano Ronaldo?

It goes without saying that he’ll be remembered forever as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Real Madrid forward secured the fifth Ballon d’Or of his career on Thursday - a truly remarkable achievement only matched by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

But is there a chance that Ronaldo will also be remembered for his arrogance? Some might call it self-belief but there’s no doubt that the 32-year-old’s latest comments fall into the ‘arrogant’ category.

Speaking to France Football, who founded the Ballon d’Or back in 1956, Ronaldo said: “I don’t see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can’t do.

“There’s no more complete player than me. I’m the best player in history — in the good and the bad moments”

Barton tweets after reading Ronaldo's comments

After seeing these quotes, Joey Barton took to Twitter to ask his 3.29 million followers whether or not Ronaldo was right to say these words.

He then replied to a tweet from a follower who said Ronaldo’s self confidence is the reason why he’s become a legend of the game - and, in the process, said what a lot of football fans are thinking.

“I agree. He has done incredible things but is he the best player ever in the history of the game?

“I don’t think he’s even the best in his era.

“For me Lionel Messi is still ahead.”

Barton's tweet divides opinion - but many football fans agree

Ronaldo may have won four of the previous five Ballon d’Or awards but, in the opinion of a lot of football fans, Messi still has the edge over his Madrid counterpart.

Ultimately, Messi has missed out on a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or because he failed to win either La Liga or the Champions League with Barcelona last term. His performances, on an individual level, have been outstanding throughout the year.

Real Madrid sealed both trophies and Ronaldo, as the team’s star man, duly took home the prestigious individual accolade.

Who do Barton's followers think is the GOAT?

Barton’s previous tweet in which he asked his followers who the best player of all time is makes for interesting reading.

According to Barton’s followers, Messi (37% of the votes) is the greatest of all time, followed by Ronaldo (34%), then Diego Maradona (15%) and then Pele (14%).

But given most of those who voted probably never saw Pele or Maradona in action, this particular poll probably shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

