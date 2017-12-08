Ever since he deposed Petr Cech as the Blues’ number one back in 2014, Thibaut Courtois has represented Chelsea’s hopes for the future.

Alongside Eden Hazard, Courtois has been expected to lead Chelsea’s latest generation and go some way to rivalling the legacy of his goalkeeping predecessor at some point down the line.

Since bursting onto the scene following his loan move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea back in 2011, the Belgian giant has established himself as one of the finest keepers in the world, so unsurprisingly it’s left him with more than a few suitors.

Rumours linking the 25 year-old to Real Madrid have been rife over the past few years with Chelsea consistently and sternly telling the Spanish giants to keep their hands off. However, the matter may soon be out of Chelsea’s hands as Courtois himself has admitted that a move back to Spain is something he’s considering.

The keeper has 18 months remaining on his contract and the Blues are desperate to extend that deal. They offered an extension back in May but Courtois rejected it, demanding a more significant pay-rise. There have been no talks since.

That might all change very soon though as the Belgian international revealed this week that he is considering moving back to Spain in order to be closer to his family.

Speaking with Spanish station LaSexta, he said: “Everybody knows that due to my personal situation, Spain attracts me. If it is not now, it will be in some years.”

Both of Courtois’ children are currently being raised in Madrid and understandably the Chelsea stopper would like to see them more regularly.

This news will undoubtedly worry the Premier League champions who will be keen to avoid the kind of contract situation Arsenal find themselves in with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who are currently letting their contracts run down at the Emirates and may leave for free in the summer.

Real Madrid aren’t the only ones who’d be interested in the Belgian’s signature. A return to Atletico could be on the cards should Jan Oblak be prised away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Courtois did however say that he’s happy at Chelsea and insisted that he wasn’t waiting for an offer from either Madrid side.

“I’m calm,” he said.

"I'm happy at Chelsea. I just want to wait (over contract talks) because now there are many games and I prefer to have my head focused on that."

Chelsea might not want to wait though. If there’s any risk of them losing one of their best players and brightest hopes for the future, they’ll undoubtedly want to address as quickly as possible.

