Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than he was

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earlier this week, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane demanded that Cristiano Ronaldo is shown more respect for what he's achieved throughout his career.

His comments were in response to the recent criticism aimed at Ronaldo, who has only scored two goals in La Liga this season.

"I think Cristiano deserves more respect because he is such a great player that when things don't quite go his way everyone has something to say about him," said Zidane.

"The club and the fans who love Cristiano Ronaldo know what he is doing. Just last season he had a phenomenal campaign.

"We are halfway through the season, we still have six months left of the season. Six months is a very long time for Cristiano."

Ronaldo reacted to Zidane's claim by doing what he does best: scoring goals and breaking records in the Champions League.

Against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Ronaldo scored his ninth goal in Europe to become the first player ever to score in all six games in the group stages.

And 24 hours later, the Portuguese landed the 2017 Ballon d'Or to equal Lionel Messi's record haul of five and write his name in the history books.

How's that for respect?

Real Madrid v APOEL Nikosia - UEFA Champions League

No one can deny Ronaldo is one of football's greatest ever players and now Zidane has furthered that notion by making a rather bold claim.

Ahead of Real's game against Sevilla this weekend, the Frenchman was asked in a press conference: is Ronaldo a better player than you was?

Zidane's initial response was to laugh, but then he explained how Ronaldo is "much" better than he was during his prime and the best in history.

"I was clearly better. I choose myself [laughs]," joked Zidane. "But seriously, there's no comparison.

"You know that I think Cristiano is much better, he's the best player in the history. Although I didn't have a bad career myself."

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-BETIS

That's some praise from Zidane, who is a Ballon d'Or winner himself and also regarded as one of football's greatest.

Not that Ronaldo's ego needs feeding. After winning his fifth Ballon d'Or, the 32-year-old told France Football that he is THE best in football history.

"I don't see anyone better than me," said Ronaldo. "No player does things I cannot do myself but I see things others can't do.

"There's no more complete player than me. I'm the best player in history - in the good and the bad moments."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Real Madrid
La Liga
Football
Zinedine Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

Lucas Leiva is called Liverpool’s worst player on Instagram - his response is perfect

Lucas Leiva is called Liverpool’s worst player on Instagram - his response is perfect

The 7 players who would have a Ballon d'Or right now if Ronaldo & Messi didn't exist

The 7 players who would have a Ballon d'Or right now if Ronaldo & Messi didn't exist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again