Earlier this week, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane demanded that Cristiano Ronaldo is shown more respect for what he's achieved throughout his career.

His comments were in response to the recent criticism aimed at Ronaldo, who has only scored two goals in La Liga this season.

"I think Cristiano deserves more respect because he is such a great player that when things don't quite go his way everyone has something to say about him," said Zidane.

"The club and the fans who love Cristiano Ronaldo know what he is doing. Just last season he had a phenomenal campaign.

"We are halfway through the season, we still have six months left of the season. Six months is a very long time for Cristiano."

Ronaldo reacted to Zidane's claim by doing what he does best: scoring goals and breaking records in the Champions League.

Against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Ronaldo scored his ninth goal in Europe to become the first player ever to score in all six games in the group stages.

And 24 hours later, the Portuguese landed the 2017 Ballon d'Or to equal Lionel Messi's record haul of five and write his name in the history books.

How's that for respect?

No one can deny Ronaldo is one of football's greatest ever players and now Zidane has furthered that notion by making a rather bold claim.

Ahead of Real's game against Sevilla this weekend, the Frenchman was asked in a press conference: is Ronaldo a better player than you was?

Zidane's initial response was to laugh, but then he explained how Ronaldo is "much" better than he was during his prime and the best in history.

"I was clearly better. I choose myself [laughs]," joked Zidane. "But seriously, there's no comparison.

"You know that I think Cristiano is much better, he's the best player in the history. Although I didn't have a bad career myself."

That's some praise from Zidane, who is a Ballon d'Or winner himself and also regarded as one of football's greatest.

Not that Ronaldo's ego needs feeding. After winning his fifth Ballon d'Or, the 32-year-old told France Football that he is THE best in football history.

"I don't see anyone better than me," said Ronaldo. "No player does things I cannot do myself but I see things others can't do.

"There's no more complete player than me. I'm the best player in history - in the good and the bad moments."

