It's been quite a memorable year for British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Not only did he pick up the biggest win of his career several months back, defeating Wladimir Klitschko inside a packed out Wembley Stadium, he also then defended his titles against Carlos Takam to take his professional record to 20-0.

After picking up two wins in 2017, all eyes are now on what 'AJ' has in store for 2018, and if reports are to be believed, it looks like it will be once again a memorable year for the boxer.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and even Tyson Fury could all be awaiting to London-born heavyweight, with his dreams to unify the heavyweight division still very much a possibility.

However, his recent knockout punch wasn't to a rival boxer, it was to a glass window.

The world heavyweight champion broke a window with one punch in Amsterdam, as he opened a shop in the Dutch capital.

The IBF and WBA champion has been out of action since defeating Takam at the end of October as he successfully defended the titles he won when he beat Klitschko back in April.

After resting from the Takam fight a few months back, Joshua has been spending some much-needed relaxation time, but smashing windows was too much of a good opportunity to turn down it seems.

Appropriately opening an Under Armour store, AJ smashed his way through the windows, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Afterwards, he posted a brilliant tweet which came with a still image of the moment.

Watch AJ breaking the glass in videos below.

The 28-year-old won super-heavyweight gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and has an unbeaten professional record of 20 knockouts.

Joshua, who is next due in the ring in the spring to face an as yet unnamed opponent, was at the opening of an Under Armour Brand House in Amsterdam where he punched a mocked up shop window.

