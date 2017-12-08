The Atlanta Falcons hosted their NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints in Thursday Night Football this week and like most previous Thursday night games, it was an eventful evening of action.

Ultimately, the game finished in favour of the Falcons, as they won 20-17 on the night, with a Deion Jones interception late in the fourth quarter sealing the game for Atlanta and keeping them in the playoff pursuit, while also rattling the Saints postseason hopes in the process.

The Falcons have now managed to move to a 8-5 record on the season despite the fact that in this game, their quarterback Matt Ryan threw three interceptions to stop his team from having a more convincing win.

The Saints, meanwhile, move to a 9-4 record on the season thanks to the loss, but they're still within a shot of earning one of the top two seeds in the NFC. However, their playoff hopes took a bigger hit than just a loss on their record during this game.

This is because their star running back, Alvin Kamara, who is having an incredible rookie season, picked up a horrible head injury after he suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first drive of the game on Thursday night.

As you can see in the video below, Kamara suffered a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit with Jones on the Saints’ first drive of the game. He immediately headed to the locker room and didn't return to the game. He finished with one carry for two yards and three catches for 25 yards.

Prior to his injury, the rookie running back was emerging as a leading candidate to capture Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, as over 13 games, he managed to rush for 608 yards and seven touchdowns off 87 attempts, while also catching 62 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

He now has 10 days to recover and get cleared in time for the Saints' Week 15 game against the New York Jets. Hopefully, he is able to return to the field of play soon as he was having such a promising rookie season.

