The biggest game of the Premier League season so far takes place on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in a match which could have huge bearing on the title race.

If City win, it’ll probably be all over - even though we haven’t even reached Christmas yet. Pep Guardiola’s side would subsequently extend their lead over the Red Devils to 11 points and it’s difficult to imagine them throwing it all away in the second half of the season.

However, it will be a completely different story if United win the match.

City’s lead would be slashed to five points and suddenly not only United but also Chelsea - and possibly Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, too - will suddenly believe they have an outside chance of catching the league leaders.

Guardiola’s side have been excellent so far this term, however, and Mourinho’s men will need to be at their very best to prevent their neighbours from securing their 15th victory from 16 league matches.

But they certainly have the players in their ranks to trouble City.

Shearer: Four United players would get in City's XI

Ahead of the derby, the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer has revealed how many of United’s players he thinks would get in City’s starting line-up.

He reckons four of Mourinho’s players would be good enough to play for Guardiola’s first-choice team.

“Eric Bailly, who would strengthen City from set-pieces,” Shearer told The Sun. “Paul Pogba, who is like the Yaya Toure of five years ago — they do miss his drive in midfield.

“I believe Antonio Valencia is probably the best full-back in the league. I’d pick him ahead of Kyle Walker.

“And of course, the other player is David De Gea. He is simply the best goalkeeper in the world right now and as well as Ederson has done this season, he can’t top De Gea.”

Is Shearer right?

Few people will argue with Shearer’s decision to select Pogba and De Gea but the inclusion of both Bailly and Valencia will divide opinion.

Can’t imagine too many people would choose Valencia over Walker, who became the most expensive English player of all time in July after completing his £53 million move from Tottenham.

Do you agree with Shearer - or is he talking rubbish? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms