Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid shares hilarious message with Jahlil Okafor after trade to Nets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For much of this season, many have wondered about the fate of Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor, who has been stashed on the bench by coach Brett Brown.

A former high draft pick, Okafor has fallen out of favor in Philadelphia and the team was trying to trade him.

On Thursday, the Sixers finally found a trade partner, sending Okafor and Nik Stauskas to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Trevor Booker.

After learning of his teammate's trade, Sixers star Joel Embiid shared the message he sent to Okafor. Knowing Embiid, it's no surprise that the message to his former teammate was both heartwarming and contained a bit of trash talk, as you can see in the video below:

“Love you. New beginnings. Love you,” Embiid said of what he told Okafor. “Good luck. And I made sure to let him know that I was gonna kick his ass on the Nets.”

The Nets and Sixers play four times a year, so Embiid will get to see Okafor on the court a lot over the course of this season and the next few seasons. And, for Okafor, hopefully he'll actually get to see the court when the two teams play.

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

Nets general manager Sean Marks said he's excited to see what Okafor and Stauskas can do in Brooklyn, saying they have a chance to succeed in the Nets' system (via ESPN.com):

"This trade provides us with a good opportunity to bring in two young players who were high picks in recent drafts and give them a chance to succeed in our system,'' Marks said in a statement.

How much playing time Okafor receives remains to be seen, but it's sure to be more than he got in Philly.

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Brown said he doesn't have regrets about how Okafor's Philly tenure played out, but did say it was disappointing how things ended:

"I wouldn't say there's regrets. I'd say there's human disappointment,'' Brown said. "We went through a lot together while he was here.''

At this point, it's best for both parties to simply move on, as a change of scenery could be exactly what Okafor needs.

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Sixers added a veteran forward in Booker, who is currently averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Brown said he's excited to have Booker in Philly:

"There is a level of toughness and versatility that interests me,'' Brown said. "He's shown that he can play, handle not [playing] and be good people and handle himself like a pro.''

This could be a rare trade that works out for both sides, as the Nets are getting a high-upside player in Okafor and the Sixers are getting a steady veteran presence in Booker.

Topics:
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
Jahlil Okafor
NBA Playoffs

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

How Zidane responded when asked if Ronaldo is a better player than he was

How Zidane responded when asked if Ronaldo is a better player than he was

Lucas Leiva is called Liverpool’s worst player on Instagram - his response is perfect

Lucas Leiva is called Liverpool’s worst player on Instagram - his response is perfect

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again