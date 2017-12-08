The best Manchester and Merseyside combined XI ahead of Super Sunday

Get the drinks in, place your bets and prepare for an afternoon on the couch, the best Super Sunday of the season is nearly upon us.

First up, Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby before Manchester City take the short trip to Old Trafford to take on title rivals Manchester United.

Ahead of Super Sunday, GiveMeSport has picked a combined XI from the four teams in action.

Sorry, Everton fans. You know what’s coming...

GK | David de Gea - Manchester United

City’s summer signing Ederson is quickly earning admirers for his ability with the ball at his feet and eye for a pass, but De Gea gets the nod.

No ‘keeper has kept more clean sheets than the Spaniard’s nine. City’s high-octane attack faces arguably its toughest task yet.

RB | Kyle Walker - Manchester City

With four assists in the league, Walker has played an important role in City’s march to the top of the pile.

He’ll be flying up and down the wing at Old Trafford.

CB | Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City

Who would have thought Otamendi would be Man City’s best defender right now?

The Argentine’s importance has increased with John Stones’ injury.

CB | Vincent Kompany - Manchester City

He’s not the player he once was but Pep Guardiola will value having a leader like Kompany to fill in for Stones.

There’s no better person to skipper Man City in the coming weeks and his cool head could be crucial in the derby cauldron.

LB | Fabian Delph - Manchester City

Ashley Young can perhaps feel hard done by but Delph has been born again as a left-back.

Once considered an emergency option following Benjamin Mendy’s injury, he has made the position his own with a string of impressive performances.

CM | Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

It’s between De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah for the best player in the league right now.

The Belgian has made Chelsea sorely regret their decision to let him go with four goals and eight assists.

De Bruyne averages 178 minutes per assist, the best of any Premier League player in history, so he’s the man Mourinho will be looking to stop on Sunday.

CM | Fernandinho - Manchester City

With De Bruyne and David Silva pulling the strings, it’s easy to overlook Fernandinho’s efforts at the base of midfield.

Solid and assured, he provides the perfect link between a sturdy defence and a devastating attack.

With the tackles sure to be flying in, he’s the perfect man for a heated Old Trafford atmosphere.

CM | David Silva - Manchester City

Paul Pogba would have been included but, well, that red card challenge on Arsenal's Hector Bellerin means he'll be forced to watch this one.

Silva is certainly a worthy replacement for the Frenchman, though.

The 31-year-old magician has already provided eight assists this season - tied with De Bruyne for the most in the league. It's pivotal Mourinho finds a way to stop him from heavily influencing the derby.

LW | Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

If there was an award for most improved player, it would probably go to Sterling.

Late winners against Huddersfield and Southampton, his eighth and ninth goals of the season, show that the 22-year-old has become the man for the big moments.

ST | Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

After some difficulties last year, it’s become clear Guardiola can’t leave Aguero out of his starting line-up.

United’s defence will do well to keep out a striker who has netted nine goals in 10 starts.

He’s got history at Old Trafford too.

RW | Mohamad Salah - Liverpool

Perhaps the best player in the Premier League right now - and definitely the signing of the summer.

Liverpool couldn’t have predicted their £35m investment would light up the Premier League up with 12 goals in 15 matches.

BetYourWay

Man United v Man City: 0-0 draw with one sending off

Man United and Man City have played out a 0-0 draw in each of the past two seasons and there’s a good chance of that happening again, with both sides boasting the best defensive records in the top flight.

And with the two sides battling it out at the top of the pile, tensions are likely to run high. Marouane Fellaini got sent off in April’s meeting and don’t be surprised to see another red card this time around.

Liverpool v Everton: Mohamed Salah to score and over 4.5 goals

The Reds have scored 12 goals in their last four matches against their rivals at Anfield and the way both sides are playing, expect a similar theme on Sunday.

