On Sunday during his team's game against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski delivered a late hit to cornerback Tre’Davious White, and now he is paying the price for his actions.

On Monday, the NFL issued a one-game suspension to the tight end for his actions at the weekend. This was a deserved suspension, and he's very lucky that it's just a one-game suspension. Gronkowski apologized for the play after the game and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick condemned his player for his actions too.

However, after initially suffering a concussion from the hit, White has now given his reaction to the late hit that occurred last weekend and he's not very happy with the Patriots tight end at all.

On Thursday, the Bills conrnerback spoke to the media about the hit following clearing concussion protocol, meaning he will now be able to play for his team against the Indianapolis Colts.

White said, according to Pro Football Talk: "It’s a joke. I don’t know what to say on that. I’m laying there, he [hit] me with my back turned. He could’ve broken my neck. I’ve got a son to raise." He also added that he has not received an apology from Gronk.

The 22-year-old was lucky to come out of the play last Sunday with just a concussion, as he could have been more seriously injured.

Gronkowski will miss New England's game this weekend against the Miami Dolphins because of the late hit, but ultimately, he should have been suspended for more than just the one game.

White is having an incredible rookie year for the Bills after ultimately replacing Stephon Gilmore who left Buffalo during the offseason for the Patriots.

He is graded by Pro Football Focus as number six out of 116 qualifiers at cornerback, living up to his first round value. So far this season, the cornerback has had three interceptions, with two occurring over the past two games.

