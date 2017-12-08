Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has vowed to learn from mistakes made during this year's championship, and to come back even stronger next season.

The Ferrari driver led the standings after a storming start to the campaign, recording three victories and three second place finishes in the first six Grands Prix, but thereafter, as results declined and as frustration and controversies mounted, the German ended up coming a distant second to Lewis Hamilton in the battle for the F1 title.

A first lap crash while on pole in Singapore was heavily criticised at the time, while a petulant collision with the back of Hamilton's Mercedes drew a storm of condemnation and a 10-second stop go penalty.

Vettel, however, is philosophical about his campaign.

"A lot of the things that I did back then, they were right, but today thinking a bit different or just a bit wiser, I hope so, will allow me to do better."

The Ferrari driver recorded five victories in 2017, but it was not enough to trouble Hamilton, whose Mercedes was too fast and too dominant as he eased to his fourth world title.

Vettel's respect for the British superstar was evident when speaking at an event to open the FIA's new Hall of Fame in Paris, in which he was inducted.

"There is no doubt about his skill and his speed. He's very quick and he doesn't do many mistakes.

"Jacques [Villeneuve] said [Michael] Schumacher was the best one and the hardest one to fight against. It's exactly that, if you fight against the best, it elevates you onto the next level."

The rivalry between these two great champions will certainly transfix F1 fans as anticipation for next year's championship is already building.

The FIA announced the calendar for the 2018 season, and they confirmed that there will be a triple-header for the first time ever, meaning there will be a Grand Prix every weekend for three in a row.

