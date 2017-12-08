The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl voting is now open, allowing fans to vote for their favourite players to play in the NFL's all-star game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on January 28, 2018. This will be the second year in a row which the game is played in Orlando.

It will also be the second year which the NFL hosts more than just the traditional Pro Bowl game, as players selected for the week will also take part in series of different events throughout the week including a skills competition.

One player that is hoping to book himself a spot in the Pro Bowl in January 2018 is Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, and he is receiving some endorsement for a spot at the event by a Hollywood movie star.

With Pro Bowl voting now open, The Rock has endorsed Tate and has urged his Twitter followers to vote to send the Lions star to the Pro Bowl for only the second time in his career. He said: "100% co-sign this one. Let’s vote and get to the Pro Bowl! #ProBowlVote #GoldenTate"

Recognising the great endorsement, Tate replied back to The Great One saying: "Wow! Thanks so much! You officially have your first cold call and door to door solicitor when your run for president @TheRock !!!"

Ever since Tate performed The People's Elbow as a touchdown celebration in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, he has been in communication with The Rock with their relationship going to the next level last month, as the two had a little bet against one another about their former college football teams.

The two placed a fun wager on the Miami-Notre Dame game from November 11. Miami won, which meant Tate had to wear The Rock's #94 jersey from his playing days at the college.

Tate's in the midst of another strong season, with 71 receptions for 767 yards and three touchdowns, but this might not be enough for him to receive a Pro Bowl call-up as there are other receivers in the NFL that have performed better than him in 2017.

He might have the most receptions in Detroit, but he isn't the best receiver, as that honor goes to Marvin Jones, who has had only 48 receptions but has managed to convert that into 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Great One's endorse will likely be needed in order to send Tate to the NFL's all-star game, and he will be looking to improve his numbers and hopefully earn more Pro Bowl votes thanks to The Rock's endorsement when the Lions play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

