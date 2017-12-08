Wladimir Klitschko is to auction off a historic piece of memorabilia: the robe he wore on entrance to the ring before his final fight, which ended in defeat to Anthony Joshua.

The Ukranian made the announcement via Twitter.

He wrote: “I will auction my robe which I was wearing at my last boxing fight ever.

“And you can get it! The new owner will find my prediction before the fight on USB stick sewn in.

“Klitschko Foundation for underprivileged children will benefit from the proceeds.”

Sewn into the left sleeve is something very special, a USB stick containing something only Klitschko knows.

A week before the fight, the 41-year-old recorded his prediction of the outcome onto the USB stick.

“On this stick I gave my prediction. Do not ask me after the fight what is on the stick.

“Only the person who is going to be able to open it and watch it is the person who buys this robe," said Klitschko.

Unfortunately for Klitschko, the night didn't go as planned, as the fight was stopped when the Ukrainian got knocked down by Joshua.

Despite having the Brit wobbling halfway through the fight, and showing signs that he could stop the undefeated heavyweight, it was all too much to ask for the veteran in the end.

A memorable fight, and a memorable finale.

‘Dr Steelhammer’ is no stranger to charitable acts, winning humanitarian awards for their "Sport for Good" projects in 2002 and 2007.

While in 2002, the Klitschko brothers announced that they had agreed to work specifically for UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization), which supports more than 180 projects in 87 countries.

This is a must-have for any boxing memorabilia collectors and the all-important auction is set to take place on December 13, and is being staged by The Charge II fundraiser.

