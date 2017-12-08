Formula 1

Devlin DeFrancesco.

Devlin DeFrancesco joins Carlin for 2018 FIA F3 Campaign

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

2017 Spanish Formula 3 Champion and Euroformula Open front-runner Devlin DeFrancesco will take to the track to contest in 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Alongside claiming the Spanish Formula 3 title in 2017, the Carlin-backed driver enjoyed a successful season in the Euroformula Open, in which he took a first-class victory and six podiums.

Hot off the back of his success, Devlin made his Formula 3 debut in the closing two rounds of the highly-competitive FIA Formula 3 championship, before making his premier outing at the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in November.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

Impressing with his rapid pace and swift adaptability to the new machinery, Devlin aims to hit the ground running when he takes to the track in 2018.

Formally graduating to single-seaters in 2016, the dynamic young racer gained experience in the Toyota Racing Series in early 2016. His fine-tuned race craft, propelled the Canadian star into an outstanding maiden campaign in 2016 MSA Formula Championship, where he tallied three wins and 10 podiums.

Teaming up once again with reigning champions Carlin, with whom Devlin has raced with throughout his promising single-seater career, Devlin is eager to get out on track: “I'm thrilled to be back with Carlin for another year!

"I’ve raced with them ever since I started my career in single-seaters and they’ve really helped me progress and to reach a really high level.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next year, in what is the most competitive championship around.”

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

Racing Director Trevor Carlin added: “We are delighted to be able to announce Devlin as our first F3 driver for the 2018 season.

"He has been part of the team for three years now; starting in the Academy before racing in British Formula Four and Euroformula Open so we’ve really watched him mature and grow into the racer he’s become today.

"He’s already a proven race winner in both those championships and we know that he has the potential to be competitive in FIA Formula Three and is already making some great progress in testing.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

Jon Gruden could’ve just hinted at interest in one NFL head coach job

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

WWE has big plans for Daniel Bryan if he is cleared to wrestle [Observer]

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

Joey Barton tweets after Cristiano Ronaldo calls himself the best player in history

Kaka perfectly explained the difference between Ronaldo & Messi after the Ballon d'Or

Kaka perfectly explained the difference between Ronaldo & Messi after the Ballon d'Or

How Zidane responded when asked if Ronaldo is a better player than he was

How Zidane responded when asked if Ronaldo is a better player than he was

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again