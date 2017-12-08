2017 Spanish Formula 3 Champion and Euroformula Open front-runner Devlin DeFrancesco will take to the track to contest in 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Alongside claiming the Spanish Formula 3 title in 2017, the Carlin-backed driver enjoyed a successful season in the Euroformula Open, in which he took a first-class victory and six podiums.

Hot off the back of his success, Devlin made his Formula 3 debut in the closing two rounds of the highly-competitive FIA Formula 3 championship, before making his premier outing at the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in November.

Impressing with his rapid pace and swift adaptability to the new machinery, Devlin aims to hit the ground running when he takes to the track in 2018.

Formally graduating to single-seaters in 2016, the dynamic young racer gained experience in the Toyota Racing Series in early 2016. His fine-tuned race craft, propelled the Canadian star into an outstanding maiden campaign in 2016 MSA Formula Championship, where he tallied three wins and 10 podiums.

Teaming up once again with reigning champions Carlin, with whom Devlin has raced with throughout his promising single-seater career, Devlin is eager to get out on track: “I'm thrilled to be back with Carlin for another year!

"I’ve raced with them ever since I started my career in single-seaters and they’ve really helped me progress and to reach a really high level.

"I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next year, in what is the most competitive championship around.”

Racing Director Trevor Carlin added: “We are delighted to be able to announce Devlin as our first F3 driver for the 2018 season.

"He has been part of the team for three years now; starting in the Academy before racing in British Formula Four and Euroformula Open so we’ve really watched him mature and grow into the racer he’s become today.

"He’s already a proven race winner in both those championships and we know that he has the potential to be competitive in FIA Formula Three and is already making some great progress in testing.”

