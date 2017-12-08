If there's one thing Cristiano Ronaldo isn't short of, it's confidence.

Confidence that he can be the greatest; confidence that he is the greatest; confidence that he will always be the greatest.

On Thursday he won the 2017 Ballon d'Or to equal Lionel Messi's haul of five and prove to the world that he's just as good as the Argentine.

If truth be told, it's very hard to pick between the two. Despite the fact they're forwards and prolific goalscorers, they're actually very different players.

And that's what makes their rivalry so entertaining. No week is the same and even into their 30s, they keep dominating European football like no other pairing has before them.

However, in Ronaldo's 'humble' opinion, it's obvious who the better player is.

Following his Ballon d'Or triumph, the Real Madrid man gave an incredible interview where he not only explained why he's superior to Messi, but why he's the best there ever has been.

Take it away, Cristiano.

"I'm the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones," Ronaldo told France Football, per Goal. "I respect everyone's preferences, but I've never seen anyone better than me.

"I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There's no player more complete than me.

"I play well with both feet, I'm quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists.

"There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there's no-one more complete than me.

"No one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I'm not speaking just of the Ballon d'Or. That says something, doesn't it?

"It's not just a result of the work I do in the gym, like some people think. It's the sum of many things.

"Legends like Floyd Mayweather and LeBron James don't get to their perfect level by chance. Many factors coincide. To be at the top and to stay there, you have to have more talent than the others.

"I won the Ballon d'Or before Messi, then he overtook me and won four in a row. "I'm not going to hide from you that I was sad and angry.

"I went to the award ceremonies and I never won. At one point, I was even demotivated. I had no desire to go. To be there for the photo didn't interest me.

"Then, little by little, thanks to those close to me, I told myself that in life there is a beginning and an end. And in football what counts is the finish, not the start. I was patient. And I won four other Ballon d'Ors."

