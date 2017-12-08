Lewis Hamilton said he vowed to never let teammate Valtteri Bottas get ahead of him again after the Hungarian Grand Prix in order to avoid his team resorting to team orders in any future races.

The 2017 champion was outqualified by Bottas in Hungary, but was allowed past by the team after they saw Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari had issues.

Despite his best efforts, Hamilton couldn't pass Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, so allowed Bottas through into third again on the final lap of the race.

Hamilton said it was great for team harmony, but he wanted to make sure he was ahead next time so that team orders did not have to come into play again.

"We did a great thing for the team that had a positive ripple effect," said Hamilton during Friday's FIA prizegiving.

"It was a really positive thing that I let Valtteri back past and finished fourth.

"I went into that break and mentally I was like: 'I don't ever want to be in a position, or even put the team in a position where they have to decide whether we're first or second'.

"I was like: 'from now on, I need to be ahead every single time' and then there'll never, ever be the question or whether Valtteri should let Lewis past and those kind of things."

Bottas, at that point, was a genuine contender for the title, and the result of the race left Hamilton trailing Vettel by 14 points in the standings.

He then went on to win five of the next six races, as Vettel crashed out in Singapore, started at the back in Malaysia, and retired with a spark plug problem in Japan.

Hamilton by then was over 60 points clear in the standings and clinched the title with two races to go in Mexico.

Hamilton said he used former teammate Nico Rosberg's shock retirement last year as extra motivation to make sure Mercedes retained both world titles.

"We lost a member of the team last year, obviously retiring, and I really wanted to make sure I brought a new positive, restructured me to the team and into this season and to really lead the team to the world championship, which I did," he said.

He also mentioned that he enjoyed having a battle that was external rather than intra-team, after three years of in-house fighting with Rosberg since the hybrid era.

"It was just a much more enjoyable battle," said Hamilton.

"When you're fighting against another team, the energy within the team is so much different.

"When you meet all the engineers and you go round and see what they're working on and how they're doing, they ask you questions and they're like 'we want to beat Ferrari, we want to be the best we can be'."

Bottas had a patchy second half of the season, but bounced back strong to take pole in Brazil and again in Abu Dhabi, winning the latter race and virtually wiping the floor with his teammate the whole weekend.

So, despite Hamilton's vow, it could be he is fighting much harder in 2018 to keep his latest teammate behind him. Maybe not good news for him, but great news for fans of F1!

