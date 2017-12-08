Marcus Rashford vs Gabriel Jesus: Settling the debate ahead of Super Sunday

It’s the showdown every football fan has been waiting for as Manchester United host noisy neighbours turned serial powerhouse Manchester City on Sunday.

Fifteen Premier League sides have tried to beat Man City this season and every one of them has failed.

Now, that task falls to a United team that finds itself eight points behind Pep Guardiola’s rampant unit.

The eyes of the world will be on as Guardiola goes head-to-head with his old nemesis, Jose Mourinho.

But there’s another battle that could determine the outcome of the match at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Jesus are two of the hottest young talents in Europe - the United striker pipped the Brazilian to third place at the 2017 Golden Boy award - and each has the ability to produce a game-changing moment on Sunday.

Which one is more likely? Let’s crunch some numbers to determine who comes out on top in the clash of football’s two rising stars.

All stats are taken from their Premier League form.

Appearances/Goals

Marcus Rashford: 15/3

Gabriel Jesus: 14/8

Minutes

Rashford: 899

Jesus: 824

Minutes per goal

Rashford: 299.7

Jesus: 103

So Jesus has been much more productive than Rashford this season, scoring more goals despite playing less.

But just how important were their goals?

Well, 66.6 per cent of Rashford’s strikes were equalisers or gave United the lead, compared to 37.5 per cent of Jesus’.

Five of Jesus’ eight goals came when City were already leading.

So while Rashford has found the net on fewer occasions than the Brazilian, his goals have carried more importance.

It’s also interesting to note that all three of Rashford’s goals came in the second half, compared to 37.5 per cent of Jesus’.

Evidence, then, that the England international is more likely to make an impact late on. Two of his three strikes came in the 70th minute onwards.

Much of Jesus and Rashford’s value stems from their ability to create chances as well as converting them and the United forward comes out on top in all the categories related to helping his team find the net.

He’s created 13 chances to Jesus’ eight, provided four assists against Jesus’ two and has totalled 121 forward passes in total, two more than the City forward.

Rashford is also more daring with his passes, averaging 14.36m per pass compared to Jesus’ 11.21m.

The Manchester derby is a typically feisty affair but it would take something frantic for Rashford or Jesus to get booked.

The United forward is yet to be cautioned this season and only one of Jesus’ three bookings has been for a foul - he was booked for a supposed handball against Brighton in the first game of the season and for time wasting in the 2-1 win against West Ham.

The stats paint a rather interesting picture. Rashford’s goal return pales in comparison to his rival but that’s not to say the 20-year-old has had a disappointing season.

His production, playing predominantly on the left wing, has been fine.

But Jesus gets the nod for his immaculate form in Guardiola’s immaculate side.

Playing either through the middle or to the left of Sergio Aguero, the former Palmeiras striker has enhanced his reputation with a series of impressive performances.

None were more spectacular than in the 7-2 thumping against Stoke in October, in which Jesus bagged a brace.

A similar display on Sunday and the Premier League title race could well and truly be over.

Verdict

No team has been unable to prevent City from scoring this season and, despite his brilliance, it's hard to see David de Gea keeping a clean sheet on Sunday.

But don't back Jesus to find the net.

The Brazil international is likely to start on the bench, with Aguero getting the nod, and will have limited time to find the net.

It's the same for Rashford, who has been a sub in each of United's past two league matches.

There's every chance that their fresh legs could help them to make the difference but neither is a reliable option to score on Sunday.

