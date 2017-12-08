Sting on if he felt screwed by his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 31

Sting is one of the biggest names that was ever created in the history of pro wrestling.

He made his name known while competing in the NWA, which was later rebranded to WCW. He has wrestled some of the biggest names in the business such as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

However, it took a while for him to join WWE. When the sports entertainment company bought WCW in 2001, WWE was signing WCW talents left and right.

Although WWE Chairman Vince McMahon attempted to sign Sting, the deal was never made due to Sting’s fear of how he would be booked.

He decided to join TNA Wrestling and competed in the company for several years.

However, as his career was clearly winding down, he made the decision to finally join the company in 2014. He wrestled Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 but lost the match.

WWE continued to book him and finally made the decision for him to compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

However, that was a mistake as he suffered a neck injury after taking a powerbomb in the corner in his last match against Seth Rollins for the WWE Title at the Night of Champions pay-per-view event in 2015.

Sting’s career appears to be over as he hasn’t wrestled since.

Sting recently took part in a Q&A session at the Wales Comic Con. One of the questions that he was asked, was if he felt screwed by his match at Wrestlemania 31 against Triple H.

“No. I have no complaints. It was WrestleMania. You had DX, you had the NWO. It was surreal. A great moment and great memories. No complaints from me.”

When asked why didn’t he get another match against Triple H:

“I think we got everything out in that match. I don’t think there was a need for it. We both got everything out in that one match.”

What are your thoughts on this match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms