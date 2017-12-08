Top WWE Raw star to miss the Elimination Chamber PPV event

One top Raw star is not advertised for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV (pay-per-view) event.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event. the final RAW event before Wrestlemania 34.

An advertisement from the T-Mobile Arena has revealed that there will be a big absence on the show.

It looks like Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Title won’t be defended at the event. Here is what the T-Mobile Arena is advertising:

“The WWE Elimination Chamber event will air live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Fans will have the opportunity to see WWE Raw Superstars battle inside 10 tons of unforgiving steel.

Head to the Las Vegas Strip to see Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, The Miz and many more fan favorite WWE Superstars”

It should be noted that what’s interesting about this advertisement is that if Lesnar was going to be at the event, he would be included here to help sell tickets.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34.

It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

Original plans called for Finn Balor to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble but those plans have been scrapped. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who Lesnar will be facing at the upcoming event.

