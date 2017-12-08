WWE

Former TNA star not expected to join WWE

One former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is not headed to WWE for now.

That star is James Storm. Some could make the argument that Storm made one big mistake during his career.

That mistake would be to return to TNA after having a brief run in WWE NXT. If you recall, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Storm debuted in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, during the October 2015 tapings, which aired on the October 21 episode of NXT by defeating Danny Burch. Storm also appeared on the December 2 episode by defeating Adam Rose.

However, he made a big decision that would impact his career. In late December 2015, Storm opted not to sign with NXT and return to TNA instead. Storm returned to the promotion back in January of 2016.

At the time, Storm reportedly signed a two-year contract with TNA over WWE, who offered him a deal that would see him make less than $100K a year. The door was left open by WWE officials for him to return to the company in the future.

Storm recently finished up with Impact Wrestling and the expectation was that he would be headed back to WWE NXT.

However, he is not for the time being as he is taking indy bookings. It’s always possible that he returns to the sports entertainment company down the line.

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Storm explained why he didn't stay with WWE NXT. Here is what he had to say:

“A lot of people say it was money, but it wasn’t. It was a family thing,” Storm said. “Hunter told me they’d run 100-125 shows over the next two years. My wife wanted to have another kid, but she had to do shots, and I had to be at home a lot more.

It was a decision: do I go and live this crazy of wrestling in the WWE or do I stay home and help my wife have another child that she wants? I decided that my family was what is really important to me.”

Storm also discussed keeping a relationship with his former tag team partner Bobby Roode.

"I'll shoot him a text every now and then," Storm says. "I'll text him and say congratulations because that guy definitely has earned everything that he's got coming to him. He proved what he proved here, that he can get in the ring with anyone.

I always say, if he can go on and make a living, which is what he's doing, the best to him. I wish him nothing but good luck."

