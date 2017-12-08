Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has said he is currently in talks with UFC star Conor McGregor to fight the Irishman next April when he takes a break from his legislative duties.

McGregor recently starred in a megabucks fight against the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather, and subsequently lost the match despite giving the American a good run for his money and defying expectations.

McGregor has not fought in mixed martial arts matches since his defeat to Mayweather back in August in Las Vegas.

"If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao has also lost out to Mayweather, back in 2015, in what turned out to be a rather disappointing "fight of the century" in Las Vegas.

Back home, he has been treated as a national hero, and even parlayed his boxing fame into a poltical career, remarkably be elected to the influential Philippine Senate last year.

He recently teased a match with McGregor on Instagram and Twitter, saying "Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma."

Pacquaio lost his World Boxing Organisation welterweight title to Australian, and former teacher, Jeff Horn in July, and it is currently the last time that he has been in the ring.

Despite the McGregor suggestions, he is not the only man the Philippine star is considering fighting against.

A rematch with Horn is deemed to be a possibility, as well as a potential fight with 29-year-old American Keith Thurman, who holds the WBA Super welterweight title and the WBC welterweight title

"It depends who they can finalise as my opponent by April," Pacquiao said, as he stressed that the match had to be held during the lengthy Senate recess.

The star has already approached McGregor's handlers with the potential to organise the fight next April, but two parties have not yet had any follow up conversations to make it a certainty.

Whether he will fight the Irishman or not is still unknown, but it does look like there is a very real possibility that the two stars will come face-to-face sooner rather than later.

