Football

Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola says he and Jose Mourinho are twins ahead of Manchester derby

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pep Guardiola claims that he and Jose Mourinho are twins – in the sense they both want to win trophies at least.

The managerial heavyweights meet on Sunday as Guardiola takes Premier League leaders Manchester City to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in an eagerly-anticipated derby.

Guardiola and Mourinho, two of the most successful managers of their era, have famously clashed on numerous occasions with a long-standing rivalry dating back to their times in charge of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The encounter also sees a battle of two contrasting styles, with Guardiola unwilling to compromise his attacking philosophies, but Mourinho often taking a more pragmatic approach in order to achieve results.

When it comes to winning silverware, however, Guardiola does see some common ground.

Guardiola said: “Definitely. In that, we are twins. They want to win trophies, we want to win trophies.

“I think Antonio Conte is the same as well, and Jurgen (Klopp) and Mauricio (Pochettino), and in all the leagues around the world, the managers are there.

“I never criticise my colleagues for the way they play. I never did in the past, I will never do it.

“Football is magnificent for that, because every manager plays in the way they play. There are different ways to enjoy football. It’s simple like that.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-MAN UTD

Guardiola has won six domestic league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, while Mourinho has triumphed eight times in total with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. They have each won the Champions League twice.

Their rivalry did spill over into bitterness during their time in La Liga, but since they arrived in Manchester 18 months ago, there has been an apparent truce.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “Our relationship is friendly. We haven’t bumped into each other here in Manchester but it’s correct.”

City, who are eight points clear at the top of the table, are are bidding for a 14th successive Premier League win, an achievement which would be a record for a single season.

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Guardiola said: “Until now we cannot complain in terms of results and especially the way we have played.

“When you see in every game the statistics – not just the way we play – we are better in terms of potential goals, possession and chances conceded.

“But I think United are fantastic on that. When the statistics are good they win and when they are not good they are able to win 3-1 at the Emirates, one of the most difficult stadiums.

“They conceded 33 shots and they won 3-1. Few teams in the world are able to do that. That’s why you have to be careful. You can control, you can do many things good, but then they have the talent to do that.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY-MOURINHO-GUARDIOLA

City will be boosted by the return of David Silva after a knock, with Guardiola dismissing suggestions from Mourinho he was playing mind games in midweek by not revealing the nature or seriousness of the playmaker’s injury.

“He is going to play,” Guardiola said.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League
Football

Trending Stories

Tre’Davious White reacts to Rob Gronkowski only receiving one-game suspension for late hit

Tre’Davious White reacts to Rob Gronkowski only receiving one-game suspension for late hit

Watch: WWE legend challenges Roman Reigns for his Intercontinental title in Abu Dhabi

Watch: WWE legend challenges Roman Reigns for his Intercontinental title in Abu Dhabi

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he's definitely better than Messi in amazing interview

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he's definitely better than Messi in amazing interview

Kaka perfectly explained the difference between Ronaldo & Messi after the Ballon d'Or

Kaka perfectly explained the difference between Ronaldo & Messi after the Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the brilliant thing his son told him after winning fifth Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the brilliant thing his son told him after winning fifth Ballon d’Or

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again