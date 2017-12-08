The first Manchester derby is nearly upon us as United host rivals City on Sunday.

In any typical season, Jose Mourinho would be delighted with a return of 35 goals from 15 matches, with just two defeats along the way.

But there’s nothing he’s been able to do about Pep Guardiola and his rampant Man City side.

The Citizens both an eight-point advantage that over their neighbours, should it become 11 after Sunday’s match, will surely secure the title for Guardiola.

It promises to be an enthralling affair, with Mourinho hoping to do what no other Premier League manager has been able to this season by beating City.

"To me it is one more big match against one of the best teams in the country, the first against the second. It is a big match," Mourinho said, per Sky Sports.

"I don't need to know that a derby is something special for the people. For us, in the end, it is three points but honestly, I think for the people born in the city and feeling the colours, it is a good positive rivalry and a special match."

De Gea has issued a brilliant quote

United’s hopes of three points depend much on whether David de Gea is able to repeat his heroics from last week’s win over Arsenal.

The Spaniard tied a Premier League record with 14 saves and left many calling him the finest goalkeeper on the planet.

De Gea has kept four clean sheets in his previous five matches against Man City and he showed he’s more than ready for the challenge of facing Sergio Aguero and co. when he met with Thierry Henry for Sky Sports’ latest Nissan Match Zone Special.

Henry asked De Gea whether United can stop City, a fair question given how prolific Guardiola’s side has been.

De Gea’s response was superb.

“Well, can City stop United?,” he said, much to the surprise and pleasure of Henry.

Check it out below.

Man United fans loved De Gea’s attitude.

“We play at home with the fans,” the 27-year-old added.

"It's a derby, we have confidence, we feel really strong and we want to win.

"The team is in a good moment, we won two difficult away games so we have confidence and we know we play an important game. We really want to win."

De Gea will no doubt have a huge part to play in the derby.

