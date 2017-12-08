What a year it has been for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese enjoyed a great amount of success for both club and country in 2017.

At Real Madrid, Ronaldo played a huge role as his side won both the Champions League and La Liga.

The 32-year-old then capped off a fantastic season by captaining his country to glory at Euro 2016.

The legendary forward has not enjoyed the best of starts to the 2017/2018 season, but after claiming his fifth Ballon d'Or Ronaldo claimed he was the greatest footballer of all time.

Speaking to France Football, the Real Madrid star said: "I've never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can.

"There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no one more complete than me.

"No one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it?"

RONALDO THANKS 3 FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS

The Portuguese enjoyed a highly successful spell in English football with Manchester United, and although he thanked all of his former colleagues, Ronaldo credited Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand in particular for helping him become the player he is today.

"Since I was 14, 15 or 16 years old I knew that I was different from other kids," Ronaldo said, per the Metro. "I did different things.

"I realised that I was good at Manchester United, when I played with players like Giggs, Keane or Ferdinand. I had talent.

"The English mentality is different and those people helped me a lot to be what I am now. I have to thank my colleagues in Manchester."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms