Pep Guardiola has spent years battling Jose Mourinho for trophies and he has an opportunity to seemingly end the Portuguese’s pursuit of the Premier League title on Sunday.

Manchester City have been utterly dominant this season, winning 14 of their 15 league matches and establishing an eight-point lead over their neighbours.

It’s only December but it’s hard to imagine anyone catching City if they prevail at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Speaking about his battle with Mourinho on Friday, Guardiola said the Man United boss and himself are like “twins” in their desire to land the biggest trophies.

"Definitely. In that we are twins. He wants to win trophies, I want to win trophies,” he told reporters, per Sky Sports.

"Antonio Conte as well and Jurgen [Klopp] and Mauricio [Pochettino].

"We love to compete, we love to win games but believe me it's not a special occasion when we beat Mourinho teams."

The match, which kicks off at 4:30pm in Britain, will be viewed by football fans around the world.

And one man desperate for a Man United win is club legend Rio Ferdinand.

The former centre-back helped the Red Devils win six titles during his hugely successful career at Old Trafford and he would love nothing more than to see Mourinho’s side inflict the first league defeat on City this season.

Lampard gave his prediction to Ferdinand

Ferdinand was a pundit for BT Sport during Man United’s 3-1 win at Arsenal last weekend and, while there, he decided to get Frank Lampard’s thoughts on the derby.

Sadly for United fans, Lampard is expecting a City win.

“Man City,” Lampard said, before bursting out laughing, when Ferdinand asked him who he’s backing.

“Having played for Man City for a year, and the way they’re playing, I expect them to win the game and win the league.

“It’s just not Man United, I think Man City are ahead of everyone.”

For what it’s worth, Ferdinand not only wants the Red Devils to win but he believes they can, too.

Check out the clip below, which begins with Lampard telling Ferdinand whether he’d rather play for Mourinho or Guardiola.

