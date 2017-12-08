Madison Square Garden will host one of the most mouth-watering bouts of the year this weekend.

Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko will go head-to-head with Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba in New York on Saturday, as the former aims to defend his WBO world super-featherweight title.

The pair have a total of 859 amateur victories between them and four World Championship gold medals, not to mention their four Olympic golds.

It promises to be an exciting encounter, though, predicting who will come out on top still remains a hard task.

However, former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has offered his thoughts on the outcome.

“There’s only one winner for me, thats Lomachenko,” Bellew said via Betsafe.

“I feel like it’s going to be how long can Rigondeaux keep him at bay.

“Rigondeaux will cause Lomachenko problems but if Lomachenko can box smart and bide his time then he’ll come away with the win.”

Although Bellew is behind team Lomachenko, the record of his opposite number isn’t to be ignored.

Rigondeaux remains unbeaten during his 18-fight professional career, whilst Lomachenko has suffered a defeat, albeit only one, out of his 10 outings.

However, his first and only defeat did come at the hands of Orlando Salido back in 2014 in only his second bout at a professional level.

Since then, Lomachenko has remained undefeated and will be hoping to maintain that record come Saturday night.

The eight-year gap between the pair may swerve the contest Rigondeaux’s way, but it would be unwise to rule out the youngster in this tie.

Though the Cuban looks set to retain his belt, Lomachenko has received the backing of many, and if Bellew thinks he can come out victorious on Saturday night, who’s to argue with that.

As for Bellew, his focus will be on David Haye and the rematch, which will now take place May 5.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms