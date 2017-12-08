Rolling Stone has an interview with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho.

The former WWE Champion has been under contract with the sports entertainment company off and on since 1999.

Jericho is a six-time world champion, having won the WWF Championship once, the WCW/World Championship twice, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship three times.

He is also a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion. Jericho is the first Undisputed WWF Champion, and thus the final holder of the World Championship (formerly the WCW World Heavyweight Championship), having won and unified the WWF and World titles by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night in 2001.

He is also the ninth Triple Crown Champion, as well as the fourth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

When asked if he has any part-time contract with WWE, Jericho stated, "Nope. My contract ended with them on April 30th, 2017."

When asked about a possible return to the sports entertainment company, Jericho was brutally honest.

"I haven't been full-time with the WWE since 2010. That's something a lot of people don't realize, because when I come back there's always a good angle. And 2016 was one of the best years of my career, so people are always asking when I'm going back but there were no plans to go back. There still isn't.

I knew that I was leaving in May 2017 because the new Fozzy record would be coming out around that time, the cruise was culminating, the new book came out in August; I've have another season of But I'm Chris Jericho! that [debuted] December 7th; I have the special on the Travel Channel that was possibly a series, so I have a lot of stuff going on.

"I never expected the Kenny Omega-Jericho thing, that just kind of came up. It was something that I thought was really cool that fans never expected would happen and once it happens it just blows their minds.

It's definitely the most talked about match in the wrestling world today. I just saw a big sign for it on the marquee at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's a worldwide phenomenon match and one of the few true dream matches that exist in this day and age.

Once again, it puts me right back in the thick of things headlining the Tokyo Dome. It's kind of the way that I've built my life and professional career. It's all a lot of fun to do, so the WWE takes a back burner. That's the way it is and that's the way it's been for the last little while. Will I go back?

I'm sure I will, but if I don't it wouldn't bother me either because I've had a lot of great times there, but I've got a lot of stuff on the horizon that's building as well."

