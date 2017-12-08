WWE

Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss reacts to WWE making superstars work on Christmas Day

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Sporting News to talk about various topics.

Bliss has made a big splash ever since she was called up to the main roster last July from NXT. While she never held the NXT Women’s Title during her time in the developmental brand, she was mainly used as a manager for Blake and Murphy, who went onto have a run as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

With her not having a big push in NXT, some fans had their doubts about “Five Feet of Fury” when she was called up to SmackDown Live.

However, she made her doubters wrong when she blasted on the scene while in the women’s division on the blue brand and would go onto hold the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Fast forward to the Superstar Shakeup earlier this year after WrestleMania 33, WWE decided to make some changes and have the two brands trade for Superstars.

Bliss was one of them as she was sent to Raw and didn’t skip a beat as she won the Raw Women’s Title shortly after that.

When asked about her relationship with Nia Jax, the RAW Women’s Champion stated, "It's great! When we were in NXT, we were best friends immediately, like within a day.

When we were separated, it was a little tough because we couldn't keep in touch as much but then as soon as we were back on the same brand, we instantly clicked again. We travel together. We hang out together even when we're not on the road.

You would think we'd get sick of each other but we don't. We're like sisters. We bicker like sisters. We have fun like sisters. We're consistently just trying to make each other laugh.

When you're in a business like this, it's grueling. It's traveling, it's constant. There's drama. When you have your best friend there, it all kind of goes away and it's so much fun."

It has been officially confirmed that the Christmas Night RAW and the December 26th SmackDown episodes will happen at the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Bliss was asked about working on the holiday.

"Honestly, I didn't really have an opinion on it. [Laughs] It's what we do. This is our job and no matter what day it falls on we have to do our job. I know some people were not too happy about it — the people that have families and stuff like that — but it's work.

It's what we have to do. We signed up for it. I don't really have an opinion on it. I just figured I'd make the best of it."

