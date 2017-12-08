Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is in a weird spot in his career.

It’s been well documented that Silva was pulled from his bout against Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC Fight Night 122 event after he was flagged due to a potential U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

Silva’s conditioning coach Rogerio Camoes discussed his star pupil’s newest failed drug test on Brazilian television show “Revista Combate” on Tuesday:

“I’m with Anderson for many years and the first thing he said was, ‘Master, I didn’t take anything. I trust his word because Anderson is very mature and experienced, he has the conscience not to take anything that would compromise being suspended or taint his image.

“We believe in some contamination in some supplement. Every product he used, supplements, will be analyzed so we can prove there was a contamination. It’s a slow process, it’s not overnight, and it requires time and money. It’s very expensive.”

“I believe he will (come back). In life, when someone is taken away from you, that’s when you want it the most. The thing he wants the most is fighting. I believe he will come back to fighting.

“Before all that happened, I remember saying to (boxing coach Luiz Carlos) Dorea, ‘This guy will fight for more three or four years. This guy will fight until he’s 45, 46 years old.’ He was like a young kid, so happy. Everything will be cleared.

“There will be a penalty, or course, we know the USADA rules, and even with a contamination, it’s the athlete’s responsibility what he takes and you have to be careful with that. We’re waiting for something to know which path we will go after all this.”

With his MMA career on hold, he is teasing jumping to boxing. By looking back on history, Silva ignited public imagination with talks of a super fight with Roy Jones Jr.

For years now, the two fighters have been trying to make this fight happen. Now, talks about it happening have begun once again after Jones Jr. went on The Ask Gary Vee Show and said that he is still pursuing a boxing bout with the former UFC middleweight champion.

Silva first called for a boxing match with Jones Jr. back in 2009. At the time, Silva was in the middle of his dominant title run. Jones Jr. is hopeful that now the UFC will let them do it the due to the fact that McGregor - Mayweather just happened and it was a big success.

