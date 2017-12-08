Barcelona emerged into the world's best side in the late 2000's, and a big reason why was due to the brilliance of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

The duo are widely considered to be the best midfield tandem that the world has ever seen, and their technical abilities and ability to control a game were paramount in their side's success.

However, despite playing l together for over a decade at an extremely high level, Andres Iniesta claimed that he felt their partnership was not always successful.

Speaking to Marca in 2015, Iniesta said: "Sometimes I get the feeling that it seems we can't play together.

"But it is always a privilege to be by his side because not only does he make your job easier, but he also makes the team work better.

"Sometimes, as with all players, things don't work out. We have been together for a long time now and the feelings are always very good."

JAMIE REDKNAPP NAMES THE PREMIER LEAGUE DUO MOST LIKE XAVI AND INIESTA

Given their brilliance, midfield partners in modern times are constantly trying to form a successful partnership like that of Xavi and Iniesta.

But Redknapp believes that a Premier League duo are close to emulating their playing style.

Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva are undoubtedly two of the best midfielders in the Premier League at the moment, and Redknapp believes that their partnership is similar to that of the Spanish legends.

"Those two in midfield are the closest to Iniesta and Xavi," Redknapp told talkSPORT.

"They play, they manipulate the ball, the way they circulate it, the way they always want it even if they are losing or in a difficult position, they are so good.

"They complement each other so well because they are different. De Bruyne has that cutting edge and he maybe plays that final ball better than Silva does but Silva is the one that makes them tick.

"If you watch them live and anyone hasn’t seen them try and watch David Silva live because he conducts the orchestra. He dictates the pace that Manchester City play at."

Given their form for Manchester City in their dominant start to the season, it is very hard to argue with Redknapp here.

