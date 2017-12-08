Joseph Parker and his team have been waiting on an opportunity to come face-to-face with WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua for quite a while now.

Last month saw the 25-year-old offer £20,000 to anyone with footage of Joshua being knocked down as he aimed to instigate the potential fight.

The offer came after Parker’s team provided a video showing fellow fighters knocking Joshua to the ground on multiple occasions.

One month on and it seems Parker’s actions haven’t gone down well with the 28-year-old.

Speaking to the BBC, Joshua claimed that the WBO world champion is trying to ‘demonise’ everything he has achieved.

"I think it's not nice, I don't really respect it and I have no time for it," Joshua said.

"What's he trying? Be the big bully? Demonise everything I have done?

"In Formula 1, golf, tennis, rugby, they are very classy people, respectable about their peers.

"Then you have people like Joseph Parker holding a press conference talking about everything he thinks I am."

Parker’s promoter David Higgins also claimed that they would like a 35% split of the revenue if they are to face each other in the ring.

"This is the first time in my career where the talk has been about money," Joshua added.

“That’s what’s holding it up.

"With Klitschko it wasn't about the money, it was about getting the fight together for the belts. With Parker it's a different story, and Wilder.

"No disrespect for them, they have their reasons, but I feel like the fans are not getting what they want.

"It would have been great to have it pencilled in now but it will happen in the future once they come to their senses.

"What they are offering is nothing, and what we are offering is 10 times better than what they can bring up themselves."

So, it seems Joshua isn’t happy with the recent antics coming from team Parker, but at least their actions have made the fight even more possible.

