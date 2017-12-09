Official online NBA destination in the UK

Warriors win 6th-straight; Cavs snap 13-game win streak; Spurs top Celtics

Bulls (4-20) 119; Hornets (9-15) 111

The Bulls are now 2-0 against the Hornets this season and 2-20 against everyone else. It took overtime, but Lauri Markkanen (24/12/0) had a double-double for Chicago along with teammates Robin Lopez (19/10/1) and Kris Dunn (20/6/12) to lead their team to a win. Dwight Howard (25/20/2) turned in a dominant performance for the Hornets in the losing effort.

Warriors (21-6) 102; Pistons (14-11) 98

Kevin Durant (36/10/7) delivered his second-straight dominant performance with Steph Curry (ankle) sidelined with his injury. Draymond Green (2/6/13) posted an odd stat line for a power forward and also had three steals and six blocks on the night. The Warriors had 15 blocks in the win— a season-high mark. Avery Bradley (25/4/0) led the Pistons in scoring, but Andre Drummond (8/17/4) struggled offensively, going just 2-for-9 from the floor.

Pacers (15-11) 106; Cavaliers (18-8) 102

The Pacers snapped the Cavs’ 13-game win streak. Despite strong performances from LeBron James (29/10/8) and Kevin Love (20/7/3), Cleveland was simply outmatched down the stretch, as Indiana's Victor Oladipo (33/8/5) gave them fits all night. The Pacers turned the ball over just eight times in the narrow victory.

Nuggets (14-11) 103; Magic (11-16) 89

Nikola Jokic (ankle) missed another game for the Nuggets, but Denver’s bench came to play in this one, accounting for 53 points. Kenneth Faried (20/10/0) posted a double-double off the bench and led the Nuggets in scoring. Without Evan Fournier (ankle), Nikola Vucevic (21/17/2) shouldered more of the offensive load for the Magic while Jonathon Simmons (21/4/0) also had 21 points to lead Orlando in the home loss.

Raptors (16-7) 116; Grizzlies (8-17) 107

Toronto outscored Memphis 24-14 in the fourth quarter to pick up the road victory. The trio of DeMar DeRozan (26/7/6), Serge Ibaka (21/2/1) and Kyle Lowry (16/6/8) led the way for the Raptors, who went 13-of-31 from three-point range. The duo of Tyreke Evans (27/3/4) and Marc Gasol (20/7/4) led the Grizzlies, but the other three Memphis starters combined to score 12 points on 6-of-17 shooting in 88 minutes of court time.

Bucks (14-10) 109; Mavericks (7-19) 102

The three-headed monster of Khris Middleton (31/1/3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (27/11/3) and Eric Bledsoe (24/4/4) combined for 82 points on 24-of-55 shooting for the Bucks. That trio went an amazing 28-of-30 from the free throw line. Wesley Matthews (29/4/1) went 11-of-15, including 5-of-7 from three in a stellar individual performance for the Mavs.

Kings (8-17) 116; Pelicans (13-13) 109

It took overtime, but Zach Randolph (35/13/2) turned in one of his best performances in years, going 14-of-22 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three in Sacramento’s win. DeMarcus Cousins (38/11/4) continued his incredible play as of late, going 14-for-30 from the floor against his former team. Anthony Davis (18/6/2) was limited to 31 minutes in his first game back from injury.

Spurs (18-8) 105; Celtics (22-5) 102

Kyrie Irving (36/1/1) had an incredible game from a scoring perspective, going 13-of-21 overall, including 6-of-10 from three. However, one of those three-point misses hurt more than the others, as his last-second, game-tying three rattled out, giving the Spurs the win. LaMarcus Aldridge (27/10/1) had a double-double and led the Spurs in scoring. It was San Antonio's eighth victory in 10 games.

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Kyrie Irving
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

