Warriors win 6th-straight; Cavs snap 13-game win streak; Spurs top Celtics

Bulls (4-20) 119; Hornets (9-15) 111

The Bulls are now 2-0 against the Hornets this season and 2-20 against everyone else. It took overtime, but Lauri Markkanen (24/12/0) had a double-double for Chicago along with teammates Robin Lopez (19/10/1) and Kris Dunn (20/6/12) to lead their team to a win. Dwight Howard (25/20/2) turned in a dominant performance for the Hornets in the losing effort.

Warriors (21-6) 102; Pistons (14-11) 98

Kevin Durant (36/10/7) delivered his second-straight dominant performance with Steph Curry (ankle) sidelined with his injury. Draymond Green (2/6/13) posted an odd stat line for a power forward and also had three steals and six blocks on the night. The Warriors had 15 blocks in the win— a season-high mark. Avery Bradley (25/4/0) led the Pistons in scoring, but Andre Drummond (8/17/4) struggled offensively, going just 2-for-9 from the floor.

Pacers (15-11) 106; Cavaliers (18-8) 102

The Pacers snapped the Cavs’ 13-game win streak. Despite strong performances from LeBron James (29/10/8) and Kevin Love (20/7/3), Cleveland was simply outmatched down the stretch, as Indiana's Victor Oladipo (33/8/5) gave them fits all night. The Pacers turned the ball over just eight times in the narrow victory.

Nuggets (14-11) 103; Magic (11-16) 89

Nikola Jokic (ankle) missed another game for the Nuggets, but Denver’s bench came to play in this one, accounting for 53 points. Kenneth Faried (20/10/0) posted a double-double off the bench and led the Nuggets in scoring. Without Evan Fournier (ankle), Nikola Vucevic (21/17/2) shouldered more of the offensive load for the Magic while Jonathon Simmons (21/4/0) also had 21 points to lead Orlando in the home loss.

Raptors (16-7) 116; Grizzlies (8-17) 107

Toronto outscored Memphis 24-14 in the fourth quarter to pick up the road victory. The trio of DeMar DeRozan (26/7/6), Serge Ibaka (21/2/1) and Kyle Lowry (16/6/8) led the way for the Raptors, who went 13-of-31 from three-point range. The duo of Tyreke Evans (27/3/4) and Marc Gasol (20/7/4) led the Grizzlies, but the other three Memphis starters combined to score 12 points on 6-of-17 shooting in 88 minutes of court time.

Bucks (14-10) 109; Mavericks (7-19) 102

The three-headed monster of Khris Middleton (31/1/3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (27/11/3) and Eric Bledsoe (24/4/4) combined for 82 points on 24-of-55 shooting for the Bucks. That trio went an amazing 28-of-30 from the free throw line. Wesley Matthews (29/4/1) went 11-of-15, including 5-of-7 from three in a stellar individual performance for the Mavs.

Kings (8-17) 116; Pelicans (13-13) 109

It took overtime, but Zach Randolph (35/13/2) turned in one of his best performances in years, going 14-of-22 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three in Sacramento’s win. DeMarcus Cousins (38/11/4) continued his incredible play as of late, going 14-for-30 from the floor against his former team. Anthony Davis (18/6/2) was limited to 31 minutes in his first game back from injury.

Spurs (18-8) 105; Celtics (22-5) 102

Kyrie Irving (36/1/1) had an incredible game from a scoring perspective, going 13-of-21 overall, including 6-of-10 from three. However, one of those three-point misses hurt more than the others, as his last-second, game-tying three rattled out, giving the Spurs the win. LaMarcus Aldridge (27/10/1) had a double-double and led the Spurs in scoring. It was San Antonio's eighth victory in 10 games.