Football fans have been counting down the days until Sunday, December 10 and now it’s nearly upon us.

It figures to be a glorious day in the Premier League season, with Liverpool hosting Everton at 14.15 before Manchester United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford in the 16.30 kick-off.

Two derbies in the space of a few hours. You can’t ask for more than that.

There are plenty of storylines to follow in Sundays matches, with Jose Mourinho taking on his old foe Pep Guardiola and Sam Allardyce facing the almighty task of stopping Liverpool’s incredible front four.

This weekend could go some way to determining the outcome of the Premier League title race and the battle to finish in the top four.

Man City will open up an 11-point lead over their neighbours with a win, seemingly ending the battle to finish top.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, currently fourth in the table, can’t afford to slip up with Arsenal hot on their tails.

So, whatever your plans for Sunday, here’s to an exciting day of Premier League action.

Both games could be called off

Yet the Met Office have raised a concern by warning that heavy snow is forecast in both Manchester and Liverpool this weekend.

It could cause both matches to be called off, with eight inches of snow expected to fall in the area.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning from yellow to amber amid fears that heavy snowfall could raise safety problems and travel issues.

Both United and City have asked supporters to arrive early for the match in the north west.

Snow is expected to fall heavily from 5am on Sunday morning, giving it time to settle in both Liverpool and Manchester.

Speaking in his Friday press conference, United boss Mourinho admitted that the derby could be decided my matters out of his control.

“Football is unpredictable, you can try you can try, me as a manager I can try to define a gameplan, to work in a direction but football is unpredictable,” he said, per the Independent.

“We don't know what can happen, there are so many things that are out of control that can totally transform the direction of the game.

“I wouldn't risk saying what game we are going to have.”

