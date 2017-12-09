It’s been just under five-and-a-half years since Mercedes captured the services of Lewis Hamilton and the Brit has certainly gone on to repay their faith.

The 32-year-old, who joined from McLaren ahead of the 2013 campaign, has clinched three of his four World Championship titles under Mercedes and is now considered the most successful British driver of all-time.

Mercedes have also won the constructors' championship in four of the five years Hamilton has been part of the team.

But what is the secret behind Mercedes sudden run of success after they joined forces with Hamilton?

Well, it undoubtedly boils down to the man himself.

Not just through his performances on the track but perhaps also down to what he told Mercedes chief Toto Wolff during the process of joining his side.

The 45-year-old boss has revealed Hamilton was well aware of Ferrari's potential to challenge them for the championship a few years down the line.

"Yes, he said that [there would be a title fight with Ferrari] and I thought: ‘He might be right!’," Wolff told the Formula 1 website.

"And here we go: he was right!

"Because the years 2014 to 2016 were outliers – you cannot sustain such dominance forever in a sport that is as competitive as Formula One."

So it seems Hamilton’s warning to Mercedes made them extra cautious of their rivals in recent years and Wolff will be hoping their superiority continues into the next campaign.

Hamilton’s sixth season under Mercedes begins next March in Australia as he aims to maintain his current form and defend the title he won this year.

