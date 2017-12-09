Currently on loan from West Ham at Championship club Aston Villa, Robert Snodgrass has hit out at owner David Sullivan on social media.

The 30-year-old Scottish midfielder was signed for £10.2m from Hull in January 2017 - and made just eight starts for the Hammers before being shipped out this summer.

Fifth in the table, Snodgrass has quickly become an integral part of Steve Bruce's promotion hunt at Aston Villa.

Trying to win favour with fans, Sullivan gave an exclusive interview to The Guardian ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea.

Snodgrass and Jose Fonte are both still West Ham players but the 68-year-old owner tried to shift the blame for their arrival on Slaven Bilic.

“I’m not involved in the strategy," said Sullivan. "The manager said he wanted Fonte from Southampton and Snodgrass from Hull. My kids begged me not to sign them.”

It's hugely unprofessional to say things like that about current players and Snodgrass was well within his rights to respond to his chairman on Twitter.

Snodgrass responds on social media

The 30-year-old's contract at West Ham runs until 2020 and, on Friday evening, he delivered a sarcastic response to his chairman on Twitter.

His future at the Olympic Stadium looks bleak but he'll still get paid the remaining two-and-a-half years of his contract.

West Ham fans knew which side to take...

The Hammers currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and the fans are furious at the owners following the recent appointment of David Moyes.

He was relegated whilst in charge of Sunderland last season and West Ham appear to be heading in the same direction under the former Manchester United boss.

Moyes has taken just one point from his first four games in east London.

Without a win since September, the Irons host last season's champions Chelsea at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

"West Ham has a good squad with good players," said Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. "To see them in this position is a bit strange."

