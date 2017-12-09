Chelsea fans were enraged when the Ballon d'Or results were announced on Thursday night.

N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard were the two representatives for Chelsea for the award, finishing eighth and 19th respectively.

Although Hazard's final position was a disappointment, Conte believed that he did not deserve to win the Ballon d'Or as he must make a number of improvements to his game.

Conte said: "For sure [Hazard] is a fantastic player, he is important, but at the same time I tell you that to win the Ballon d’Or you have to win, and in your career you have to win a lot.

"For [this year’s winner] Cristiano Ronaldo it’s the fifth time, like Messi. It means that in the last 10 years it didn’t change, two players, three players, because also there is Neymar.

"When you see these players you see a hunger in every moment. Score one goal, they want to score the second; score the second and they want to score the third. They want to win, win and continue to win.

"The past is not important for these players. Eden has the right characteristics to try to fight with these giants. He has the characteristics, so then he has to try to do it. And to improve his position in this table next year."

CONTE BELIEVED ANOTHER ONE OF HIS PLAYERS DESERVED TO WIN

Although many fans would argue Eden Hazard has the best chance of Chelsea's current crop of stars or winning the Ballon d'Or, Conte believes that another of his players deserves to pick up the accolade.

Kante ended up finishing a highly respectable eighth place this year, and the Italian believes that he deserves to pick up the crown some time during his career, but recognised that he is unlikely to do so because of his playing style.

Conte said: "When I was a player I wanted to win the Ballon d’Or but I knew my characteristics, I knew that it was impossible.

"But I won a lot in my career. I won everything. I don’t know if Kanté can win the Ballon d’Or in his life because of the characteristics of this player. He doesn’t score a lot of goals. He is a great worker.

"For me as a coach Kanté has to win, but in reality it would be very difficult. Paolo Maldini never won but he was the best defender in the world. Gianluigi Buffon never won, he was the best goalkeeper in the world for many years. But this is the story of the Ballon d’Or."

