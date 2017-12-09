Football

Ryan Giggs.

Fans cannot believe one player Ryan Giggs picked in Man United-Man City combined XI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The most eagerly anticipated game of the year is nearly upon us.

Sunday's match between Manchester United and Manchester City is usually a massive derby, but its importance has been further amplified considering the huge implications it could have on the title race.

Man City could open up a mammoth eleven point gap over their rivals at the top of the table with a win on Sunday, and if they manage to do so many believe that the title race would be all but over.

It is therefore paramount that Mourinho's men emerge victorious at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, Man United will have to make do without their influential midfielder Paul Pogba, who is banned for the game after picking up a red card v Arsenal last week.

RYAN GIGGS PICKS HIS MAN UNITED-MAN CITY COMBINED XI

Many pundits have been picking their combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby, and United legend Ryan Giggs has followed suit.

Given Guardiola's side have gone unbeaten and have built an eight point lead at the summit of the Premier League, you would think that a large majority of his players would feature.

However, that was not the case as Giggs picked six United players and only five from City. Interesting.

Here is who Giggs picked:

GK: David De Gea

LB: Ashley Young

CB: Phil Jones

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

CB: Vincent Kompany

RB: Antonio Valencia

CM: Kevin de Bruyne

CM: Nemanja Matic

CM: David Silva

LW: Leroy Sane

ST: Sergio Aguero

RW: Marcus Rashford 

p1c0s6l4krjnc1evm1r427af12iu9.jpg

ONE CHOICE HAS SERIOUSLY CONFUSED FOOTBALL FANS

Although a few arguments could be made for some players, Giggs' XI seemed fairly spot on.

Besides one pick.

Football fans were quick to heckle Giggs for picking Rashford ahead of Man City's Raheem Sterling, who has had a tremendous year for Guardiola's side.

And quite frankly, they have a point. Even some Man United fans could not believe it!

TWITTER REACTS:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Raheem Sterling
Manchester United
Manchester City
Football
Marcus Rashford
Ryan Giggs

Trending Stories

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Geno Smith is not happy about losing his starting role for the Giants

Cancelled plans for a RAW segment with The Shield revealed

Cancelled plans for a RAW segment with The Shield revealed

Why the Manchester and Merseyside derbies on Sunday could both be called off

Why the Manchester and Merseyside derbies on Sunday could both be called off

Alan Shearer spotted what Coutinho did vs Spartak - it could concern Liverpool

Alan Shearer spotted what Coutinho did vs Spartak - it could concern Liverpool

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Messi fans still believe Gerard Pique’s 2016 tweet about the Ballon d’Or is spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again