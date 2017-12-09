The most eagerly anticipated game of the year is nearly upon us.

Sunday's match between Manchester United and Manchester City is usually a massive derby, but its importance has been further amplified considering the huge implications it could have on the title race.

Man City could open up a mammoth eleven point gap over their rivals at the top of the table with a win on Sunday, and if they manage to do so many believe that the title race would be all but over.

It is therefore paramount that Mourinho's men emerge victorious at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, Man United will have to make do without their influential midfielder Paul Pogba, who is banned for the game after picking up a red card v Arsenal last week.

RYAN GIGGS PICKS HIS MAN UNITED-MAN CITY COMBINED XI

Many pundits have been picking their combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby, and United legend Ryan Giggs has followed suit.

Given Guardiola's side have gone unbeaten and have built an eight point lead at the summit of the Premier League, you would think that a large majority of his players would feature.

However, that was not the case as Giggs picked six United players and only five from City. Interesting.

Here is who Giggs picked:

GK: David De Gea

LB: Ashley Young

CB: Phil Jones

CB: Vincent Kompany

RB: Antonio Valencia

CM: Kevin de Bruyne

CM: Nemanja Matic

CM: David Silva

LW: Leroy Sane

ST: Sergio Aguero

RW: Marcus Rashford

ONE CHOICE HAS SERIOUSLY CONFUSED FOOTBALL FANS

Although a few arguments could be made for some players, Giggs' XI seemed fairly spot on.

Besides one pick.

Football fans were quick to heckle Giggs for picking Rashford ahead of Man City's Raheem Sterling, who has had a tremendous year for Guardiola's side.

And quite frankly, they have a point. Even some Man United fans could not believe it!

TWITTER REACTS:

