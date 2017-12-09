There’s a lot to like about this Manchester City team.

For starters, they provide a great deal of entertainment. They’ve scored 46 goals in the league already this season and are on pace to find the net 117 times.

And England fans will be delighted to see just how much Raheem Sterling and John Stones have improved under Pep Guardiola, with the 46-year-old manager also turning Fabian Delph into a fine left-back.

Guardiola’s side face their toughest test so far when they travel to Old Trafford to take on rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

The table-toppers will be acutely aware that it will be very difficult to lose the title should they win, while a defeat will give Man United renewed hope of hunting their neighbours down.

City’s lead currently sits at eight points. Sunday’s match will be crucial in determining where the trophy ends up.

Mourinho has accused City of being divers

The build-up to the match had been relativity calm until Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on Friday.

The Portuguese took a swipe at Guardiola’s Man City, accusing them of going to ground too easily.

“City are a good team,” Mourinho said, per the Mirror. “They have a good dynamic in attack, creative movement, amazing players, a fantastic coach - they have lots of good things.

“But if you ask me, the one thing that I don’t like a lot is that they lose their balance very easily. A little bit of wind and they fall.”

Journalist explains why Mourinho said

It may appear like a simple dig from Mourinho, and his claim is supported by Fernandinho's booking for simulation last month. But one journalist believes there’s more to it than that.

Samuel Luckhurst, of the Manchester Evening News, has pointed out that Sunday’s referee, Michael Oliver, hasn’t been entirely favourable to Man United in recent matches he’s officiated them, and so Mourinho is sending a message to the ref.

“Mourinho's 'diving' comments about City quite clever. Sunday's referee Michael Oliver has given three penalties against #mufc and one for them in the last five games he's officiated them,” Luckhurst said on Twitter.

Mourinho has proven over the years that very few can match him when it comes to mind games and this seems like an attempt to get Oliver on his side before Sunday’s match.

It will be a huge shame if the game is decided by a controversial refereeing decision, mind.

This is just one of those games where you hope the best team wins.

