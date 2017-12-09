Unbeaten Cuban heavyweight Luis Ortiz made a huge statement upon his return to boxing last night by obliterating his opponent in the second round and then calling out WBC champ Deontay Wilder who was ringside at the fight in Florida.

'King Kong' Ortiz was matched against journeyman Daniel Martz and a big left in the second round had Martz sprawled helplessly on the canvas with no hope of continuing.

The Cuban then proceeded to lean through the ropes to challenge the seated Wilder who was on broadcast duty for the bout.

The trash talk escalated as the American climbed into the ring to confront Ortiz and looked in the mood to take on 'King Kong' there and then, however, the charged up champion kept his cool and promised the Cuban another crack at his title,

”I guarantee you, you’ll have the fight,” said Wilder to Ortiz. “No excuses. Make sure you train hard. I’m going to whip your a**.”

Wilder later took to Twitter to blast Ortiz, ' I blessed you the first time, boyyy you better get on your knees tonight because God have blessed you with a second time @kingkongboxing I’m about to whoop your ass and This I PROMISE.'

Originally, the unbeaten duo were due to meet in a highly anticipated clash last month but Ortiz tested positive for two diuretics and the fight wasn't sanctioned by the WBC.

That body has since accepted the Cuban's explanation that they were taken as medication for high blood pressure and left him in its heavyweight rankings. Ortiz had previously tested positive for an anabolic steroid in 2014.

The 38-year-old might have had his controversies with failed drug tests but he remains a dangerously explosive fighter in a hugely exciting heavyweight scene. The boxing world would love to see him and Wilder finally square off in the ring.

