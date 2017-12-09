Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said to a Real Madrid fan who called him "s****"

Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or on Thursday to tie level with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The 32-year-old Portuguese forward was magnificent as Real Madrid secured a Champions League and La Liga double last season.

"I've never seen anyone better than me," Ronaldo said to France Football after winning the award. "I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can.

"There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no one more complete than me.

"No one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it?"

Despite his awards and trophies, Ronaldo has struggled to find any kind of form in La Liga so far this season.

He's scored just two league goals in ten appearances and Zinedine Zidane's all-conquering Real Madrid side already trail Barcelona by eight points.

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga

Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu are beginning to show their frustration and - sharing a story of a fan who verbally abused him in an airport this week - the former Manchester United winger had a message for them.

As per Goal, when asked by France Football what annoys him, Ronaldo replied: “To not feel supported by the club or by the supporters. Guys with memories that are too short.

“The other day, at the airport, there was a guy five metres from us filming us with his phone. I was with Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos.

"He had a go at us: ‘Hey, you have to wake up, you were s*** there.’

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-DORTMUND

“I told him: ‘It was only three months ago that we won the European Super Cup and the Spanish Supercopa.’

“I’ve got a problem with that. This type of amnesia, it really bothers me.

“Football comes in cycles. When you’re not so good, these guys have to help us, the fans and the club.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-TOTTENHAM

Ronaldo has been sublime in the Champions League, scoring against Borussia Dortmund this week to become the first player in the competition's history to score in all six group games.

His manager will hope he can carry that form into Saturday's league meeting with Sevilla.

