What Mauricio Pochettino had to say when asked about a Spurs return for Gareth Bale

Time appears to be running out for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid.

Bale, who signed for Los Blancos in 2014 for a world-record £85m fee, has made just 47 appearances in La Liga since the start of the 2015/16 season, having suffered terribly with numerous injuries.

Reports in Spain have indicated that Real are growing tired of the Welshman's injuries, and will look to replace him next summer.

Naturally, this will generate rumours of a potential return to the Premier League for Bale, who at 28 years of age still has some of his best years ahead of him, as team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has shown.

Bale has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past two summers, while Manchester City reportedly hold an interest.

Another possible destination for the former Southampton man could be Tottenham, given that they have a first refusal option as part of the deal to sell him to Madrid.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked whether Bale could return to the capital, and his response was very interesting to say the least.

"Of course he’s a fantastic player.  I saw him in Madrid when we played there, he said.

"He’s always kept in contact with the people who worked here in the past.

"I don’t have a close relationship with him or the people around him. But you never know what’s going to happen in football."

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-SUNDERLAND

It would be a sensational move for Spurs, and one that would outline their intentions to sit alongside the heavyweights in English football in the modern day.

Given Champions League football, there would be no real reason why Bale wold turn his former club down, particularly if he is still in contact with some of his former team mates.

While he may be ushered out of the Real Madrid door, it appears Bale could have three very interesting clubs to choose from for his next move.

